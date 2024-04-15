5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max, TV and more (April 15-21)

Spring is streaming ahead with more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup is led by two true crime shows. The first is a docuseries: the highly-anticipated follow-up "The Jinx - Part Two," which will chronicle Robert Durst's murder trial. The second is a drama starring Riley Keough and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone about the case of a murdered teen. For more light-hearted fare, Conan O'Brien unveils a travel show while Netflix's "The Circle" returns with new twists. Here are our picks for the top new shows to watch this week.

‘Under the Bridge’ (Hulu)

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone nabs her first starring television role in this true crime limited series based on author Rebecca Godfrey's book about the 1997 disappearance and murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl. When Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) turns up dead after attending a party, local police officer Cam Bentland (Gladstone) and journalist Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) dig into the shocking truth of what happened to her and uncover a teen world filled with hatred and violence.

Premieres Wednesday, April 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘The Circle’ season 6 (Netflix)

Ch-ch-changes are coming to Netflix’s social media reality series. The cast features a few new “types” of catfish, like a “Circle” superfan and a player who uses photos from before they lost a lot of weight. Then there’s Max … an AI bot! Additionally, season 6 throws in some new twists, such as “Ride or Die” which pairs up two players. But while an alliance can help, it can also hurt — if one gets blocked, the other might get blocked with them. Frustrated face emoji, send!

Premieres Wednesday, April 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ (Max)

When Conan O’Brien’s self-titled late night show on TBS ended in 2021, the announced plan was for the comedian to make a show for what was then called HBO Max. After a long wait, that show is finally here. It is inspired by his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” in which he chatted with listeners from around the world. The show sends him to Norway, Thailand, Argentina and Ireland to meet the friends he made through the podcast, plus take in the local sights, cuisine and culture — all with his signature irreverent humor.

Premieres Thursday, April 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku Channel)

The popular children's fantasy books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black have already been adapted into a movie in 2008 and now they’re coming to the small screen. The coming-of-age story follows the Grace family: Helen (Joy Bryant), 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared (Lyon Daniels) and Simon (Noah Cottrell), and their sister Mallory (Mychala Lee). After they move into their ancestral home, Spiderwick, Jared discovers a boggart and realizes magical creatures exist. In fact, an entire secret, fantastical world surrounds them. And they’ll need guidance to stay safe from the murderous ogre, Mulgarath (Christian Slater).

Premieres Friday, April 19 at 3 a.m. ET on the Roku Channel

‘The Jinx - Part Two’ (HBO)

One of the biggest true crime sensations of the past decade returns with an update on the sensational case of Robert Durst, the real estate billionaire then suspected of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman. The miniseries from director Andrew Jarecki made headlines when Durst was arrested the day before the finale aired — a finale that seemingly contained Durst’s confession. “Part Two” chronicles the prosecution, featuring interviews with lawyers on both sides, jurors and the trial judge. It also brings to light new material, including phone calls Durst made from jail and video footage from the interrogation room.

Premieres Sunday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max