5 new shows to stream with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There’s a steady stream of recent TV premieres that have received overwhelming approval from critics, as measured by reviews rounded up on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’re wondering which new shows to prioritize, one of the best ways to decide is to look at what critics have rallied behind unanimously, giving their collective stamp of approval via a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

At least five shows that have debuted in recent weeks have achieved that coveted honor, including three very different superhero series, plus a controversial docu-series and a witty musical comedy. Some are entirely new, while others are returning with new episodes that build on previous critical goodwill. Here are five new shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings that you can stream right now.

'X-Men '97'

Nostalgia probably plays some role in the positive response to this modern continuation of the 1990s Fox show “X-Men: The Animated Series,” but it takes more than that to win over most critics. Even reviewers who weren’t avid viewers of the original Marvel superhero series have praised “X-Men ’97,” which picks up right where the earlier show left off when it ended in 1997 after five seasons. TG’s Malcolm McMillan called it “Marvel’s best TV show in years.”

The mutant superhero team has lost mentor and leader Professor X and must move forward without him against various supervillain threats, including Magneto and Mister Sinister. Numerous voice actors from “The Animated Series” reprise their roles, and the original series producers serve as consultants, helping to connect the classic show to its acclaimed revival.

Watch on Disney Plus

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'

It’s tough to say that people are “enjoying” this four-part docu-series from Investigation Discovery, but it’s clearly struck a nerve with viewers who remember the heyday of live-action Nickelodeon kids’ programming from the 1990s and 2000s. That’s when producer Dan Schneider was in charge of many of the network’s hit series, and “Quiet on Set” investigates his history of hostile and inappropriate conduct, along with other instances of serious abuse on the shows he oversaw.

The series has sparked conversations online, with many former Nickelodeon stars and other personnel speaking out, beyond the material covered in the documentary. Critics have commended “Quiet on Set” for opening up further discussion of injustices perpetrated against child stars who may not have been able to defend themselves at the time.

Watch on Max

'Girls5eva' season 3

This comedy series produced by Tina Fey was a hit with critics during its first two seasons on Peacock, and now that it’s moved to Netflix for its third season, the acclaim has only gotten stronger. Creator Meredith Scardino’s show about an ’00s pop group attempting a comeback is “funny, bizarre, exuberant, and tune-filled,” as I wrote when the season premiered.

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry play the members of Girls5eva, who face the challenges of a national tour in the third season. The six new episodes feature more catchy original songs, more absurd supporting characters, and more bonding among the four charming leads. The first two seasons are also now on Netflix, ready for audiences to discover what critics have been so enthused about.

Watch on Netflix

'Invincible' season 2

There’s no nostalgia fueling this decidedly adult-oriented animated superhero series, which recently premiered the long-awaited second half of its second season. If anything, the show based on “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book series exists to tear down the rosy, benevolent view of superpowered beings presented in classic superhero comics. The title character (voiced by Steven Yeun) is a teenage superhero who struggles to control his powers and figure out how to do good in the world.

A major revelation at the end of the first season has driven the storytelling in the second season, which critics have praised for its sophisticated animation, bold plotting, complex characters and shocking twists. It’s one of the most consistently well-reviewed shows in a genre that has become increasingly packed.

Watch on Prime Video

'Extraordinary' season 2

Technically, this British comedy series is another superhero show, although the characters don’t have ridiculous code names or flashy costumes. Instead, they’re everyday people living in a world where nearly everyone develops superpowers when they turn 18. Neurotic slacker Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is one of the few powerless people, and in season 2, she enrolls in a clinic to help her discover her power while navigating a new relationship and other pitfalls of life in your 20s.

Critics appreciate the new season’s heartfelt emotion along with its goofy humor, and that mix is what sets “Extraordinary” apart among superhero shows. It’s not a satire or a takedown of the genre, just a gentle comedy about people trying to find their way in life, while occasionally engaging in amazing preternatural feats.

Watch on Hulu