5 best Hulu miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Looking for a Hulu miniseries to binge-watch this weekend? Well, you're in luck. Hulu has a ton of great miniseries to binge — it's arguably one of the biggest selling points of the popular streaming service. Don't believe me? "Shogun," possibly the biggest TV show on the planet right now, is a Hulu miniseries.

But "Shogun" still has six episodes to go, so you can't binge it just yet. Instead, I've put together a curated list of five Hulu miniseries you can watch in their entirety over a weekend. If you're ambitious, you could probably even knock out one of these on Saturday and another one on Sunday.

So here are my picks for the best Hulu miniseries to binge-watch this weekend. There are simply too many for this article to cover, so once you're done reading this list and need more, check out our previous list for more great options.

'A Murder at the End of the World' (2023)

"A Murder at the End of the World" stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, an amateur forensic scientist and hacker turned author. She is invited to a summit in Iceland by the reclusive tech mogul Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) and nobody is sure why she's invited, not even her. But when a guest dies at the summit she is suddenly thrust into solving the one case she hoped she'd never have to solve.

I really liked this show when it debuted on Hulu and it ultimately ended up on my list of the top 10 shows in 2023. It had a great balance of suspense, horror and humor, almost creating a darker version of "Knives Out." And it largely kept to that recipe for success as the show progressed, though as the season went along the humor and horror started to give way to let the show stand on its own as a suspenseful thriller.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'National Treasure' (2016)

Don't let the name of this show fool you, there's no Nicolas Cage in this story and no map on the back of the Declaration of Independence. In fact, despite starring the incredible Robbie Coltrane as beloved comedian turned quiz show host Paul Finchley, there's nothing fun about "National Treasure" at all.

What this show is though, by all accounts, is brilliant. The British miniseries produced by Channel 4 focuses on Finchley, who finds himself suddenly accused of raping several young women in the past. It's loosely based on the real-life Operation Yewtree, an investigation by Metropolitan Police into sexual abuse allegations against TV presenter Jimmy Savile. The show and Coltrane were both nominated at the 2017 British Academy Television Awards, with the four-part miniseries taking home the prize for Best Mini-series.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 4

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

'The Clearing' (2023)

"The Clearing" stars Teresa Palmer as Freya Heywood and Miranda Otto as Adrienne Beaufort. The miniseries is an adaptation of J.P. Pomare's book "In The Clearing," which is loosely based on the Australian cult The Family. That cult was led by Anne Hamilton-Byrne, a self-proclaimed reincarnation of Jesus accused of illegally adopting children into the group.

In this adaptation of the real-life story, Freya is a single parent dealing with her own demons who becomes alarmed when an eight-year-old girl, Sara (Lily LaTorre), is reportedly abducted and taken to Blackmarsh, a property ruled over by Adrienne and her cult. The trailer is truly creepy, and by all accounts, the eight episodes of this miniseries are no less eerie.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

'The Dropout' (2022)

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes was the head of Theranos, a biotech company worth $9 billion thanks to its revolutionary blood testing technology. Despite being a college dropout, she had amassed a billion-dollar fortune, a highly touted board of directors who viewed her as a visionary and contracts with some of the biggest companies in the healthcare industry. And then, it all came crashing down.

Based on the ABC podcast, "The Dropout" chronicles the rise and fall of Holmes and Theranos, further exploring her motivations in what's come to be known as one of the biggest frauds in modern American history. The cast is incredible — loaded with acting talent including Naveen Andrews, Stephen Fry, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf and Sam Waterston — but it's Amanda Seyfried's Emmy-winning performance that makes this miniseries a must-watch.

Genre: Biographical drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

'The Patient' (2022)

Therapist Alan Stauss (Steve Carell) recently lost his wife and is estranged from his son Ezra (Andrew Leeds). So things aren't exactly going great. But things get a whole lot worse when he's held captive by Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), a new patient who just so happens to be a serial killer. At least Alan is getting decent food, since when he's not killing people Sam's day job is as a restaurant inspector.

While that description of "The Patient" may seem a bit surreal, the resulting psychological thriller is well worth watching. The show itself was nominated for a Peabody Award and both Carell and Gleeson received various award nominations for their performances.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

