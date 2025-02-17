5 easy ways to score free streaming service subscriptions — here's how

Subscribing to the best streaming services gets expensive. With price hikes coming more frequently than a new season of "Stranger Things," it's not uncommon to think about whether or not you really need to be subscribed to every streaming service or if it's time to finally cancel Netflix.

However, there are ways to score free streaming without requiring sticking to just the free streaming services. You might already have access to some of the best streaming services for free and not even know it. The obvious example is getting Prime Video for free with Amazon Prime, but did you know you can get Peacock for free with your groceries?

Below, I've put together a list of five great streaming service deals you can score just from subscribing to a food or grocery delivery service. Granted, these won't help you save money if you don't need a food delivery service subscription in the first place, but since everyone needs food, there's a good chance these deals can save you time and money. Here are five easy — and tasty — ways to score free streaming service subscriptions.

5 free streaming deals you can score right now

Disclaimer: If you unsubscribe from a food/grocery delivery service you automatically will lose your free access to the respective streaming service and vice versa. Offers are typically only eligible for customers new to the streaming service being offered.

Free Max (with ads) DoorDash DassPass annual plan: $96 at Doordash Love eating takeout and binge-watching HBO shows? Then this is the deal for you. Get a DoorDash DashPass subscription and enjoy $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and a free Max (with ads) subscription for just $96 a year — saving you 20% off the normal price of DashPass and giving you tons of free movies and shows to watch at the same time.

Note: if you have free DashPass through a credit card you still need to upgrade to a paid annual plan to get Max (with ads) for free.

Free Peacock Premium (with ads) with Instacart Plus: $10 at Instacart Peacock Premium (with ads) gives you hit shows like "The Office," tons of blockbuster movies and live sports. Instacart Plus gives you $0 delivery fees on all orders over $10 from most stores and all orders over $35 from Costco and restaurants. Plus get a New York Times Cooking subscription at no extra cost if you sign up for Instacart Plus annual plan rather than paying monthly.

Free Disney Plus, Hulu or ESPN Plus with Kroger Boost: $99 at kroger.com If Kroger is your grocery store of choice, then this streaming deal is for you. If you sign up for Kroger Boost's $ 99-a-year annual plan, you get exclusive savings and free same-day delivery on groceries. But you also get your choice of Disney Plus (with ads), Hulu (with ads) or ESPN Plus (with ads). I'd go with Disney Plus as some Hulu content is available there for free, but Hulu is also a great option.

Free Paramount Plus Essential with Walmart Plus: $12.95 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus Essential is the ad-supported version of Paramount Plus. But despite having ads, you still get a ton of Paramount's wide variety of movies and TV shows, plus live sports and even news. The only thing you miss out on is your local CBS live channels and Paramount Plus with Showtime exclusive content. If you do a lot of shopping at Walmart, this streaming deal is a great option since Walmart Plus. That means you also get free local Walmart delivery ($35 minimum), free pharmacy delivery, free shipping (no minimum) and even discounts on Burger King and gas!

Free GrubHub Plus and Prime Video with Amazon Prime: $14.99 at Amazon This one is a bit of a twist. Instead of signing up for Grubhub Plus and getting Prime Video for free, you sign up for Amazon Prime and get both Grubhub Plus and Prime Video (with ads) for free. Save even more by signing up for a whole year and get perks like free two-day Prime shipping, $0 Grubhub delivery fees and tons of movies and shows from Prime Video, all for just $139 a year.

