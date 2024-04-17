5 best shows like ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ to stream right now

Ever since its release, “Parasyte: The Grey” has continued to accumulate positive reviews from critics and audiences around the world. With a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes , this manga adaptation has everything you need in a horror series, including an unidentified species, gore, and layers of pure terror that will keep your attention on the screen.

This series is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga “Parasyte.” It follows the sudden appearance of parasites that have fallen to Earth. These worm-like beings enter humans and destroy their brains, creating a host. It’s a type of unsettling body horror that stays with you long after you watch it that’s for sure.

Being a new surprise drama hit for Netflix , there’s no doubt that you’re seeking something else to fill the void. Even though “Parasyte: The Grey” is perfect for countless re-watches, you can still enjoy other series until a potential season 2 comes out. Whether it’s body horror shows like “Sweet Home” or disturbing creatures lurking in the dark in “From,” there are plenty of excellent options.

So, if you enjoy fast-paced shows with a good amount of storytelling and action, check out our recommendations similar to “Parasyte: The Grey."

'Gyeongseong Creature'

For those who like relentless gore with some deep storytelling, “Gyeongseong Creature” could be your next watch. Set in 1945 in the city of Gyeongseong, two young adults come across a strange creature created by a Japanese military out of pure human greed. This show highlights the dark side of humanity and how greed can lead to many awful consequences. Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) and Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) are the leading stars, as they work together to expose the secrets of the underground organization and how it uses parasites for human mutation.

Stream on Netflix

'Hellbound'

Fancy an unusual but engaging watch? “Hellbound” has everything you need, from giant demons to dark dystopian settings that pull you into another world. In this series, demonic beings suddenly appear to terrorize and drag people to Hell, which in itself is enough to capture anyone’s curiosity. As the world turns into chaos, some people join a religious cult to take advantage of the carnage while others investigate why these demons have appeared. This series was also directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also created other successful hits like “Train to Busan.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Netflix

'From'

“From” is one of those shows that does an excellent job of building tension. The residents of a mysterious town struggle to find a way out, since all leading roads take them right back into the center of town. Not only are they trapped, but they are also stuck with bloodthirsty monsters who only appear at night. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), a sheriff and ex-veteran, must do everything in his power to keep the residents safe while uncovering the truth about the mysterious town and strange creatures. With two seasons to get through, this tense horror will keep you occupied.

Stream on Prime Video

'The Last of Us'

Based on a critically acclaimed video game, “The Last of Us” blends body horror with a savage apocalypse. The Cordyceps fungus takes center stage in this series, as it infects humans through contaminated crops and grain products in wheat factories. This fungus controls the human brain by commandeering all motor functions, which leads to aggression and the urge to spread the infection further.

The story focuses on Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), who must smuggle a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of Boston. Being immune, Ellie has no choice but to follow her new companion. Along the way, they discover just how brutal humans can be in such a damaged world.

Stream on Max

'Sweet Home'

“Sweet Home” incorporates more fantasy-horror in its series, with the plot centering around a lonely teenager who moves into a run-down apartment complex. Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) has to deal with the death of his family, and if the grief isn’t enough, he also has to face the horrific monsters who suddenly take over the city one night. Hyun-su and other residents in the complex must band together to survive against the new threat. You can enjoy two seasons of this series, with another season rumored to be released in the summer of this year.

Stream on Netflix

More from Tom's Guide