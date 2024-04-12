Amazon Prime members get Fallout 76 for free on PC and console — here’s how to claim

Amazon is marking the launch of its brand-new “Fallout” TV show on Prime Video by giving subscribers a free Fallout game via Prime Gaming. This gaming-centric service is one of the most overlooked Amazon Prime membership benefits and offers a rotating selection of epic freebies.

Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Fallout 76 on either PC or Xbox (playable on Xbox One or Xbox Series X). This unmissable offer runs until May 15, and to claim your free game just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, pick the “Games” tab, select Fallout 76 and then follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your copy on your platform of choice.

Fallout 76 (PC/Xbox): <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-76-pc-fgwp/dp/amzn1.pg.item.c49f06ee-41f3-41cf-b719-0a4a6940b5d0?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE @ Amazon

Fallout 76 is an online-focused take on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG series. Venture out into the Appalachia wasteland with friend by side your to find loot, quests and mutated monsters. Fallout 76 is currently free on <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-76-pc-fgwp/dp/amzn1.pg.item.c49f06ee-41f3-41cf-b719-0a4a6940b5d0?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PC and <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/fallout-76-xbox-fgwp/dp/amzn1.pg.item.9fe17d7b-b6c2-4f58-b494-cc4e79528d0b?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Xbox thanks to Amazon Prime Gaming.

If one free Fallout game wasn’t enough for you, how does two sound? You can also grab a free copy of Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel as well as the medieval-multiplayer game Chivalry 2, Black Desert and Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop.

Amazon Prime members get instant access to Prime Gaming as part of their pre existing subscription, so there are no extra fees if you’re already signed up for Amazon’s premium service. And this latest freebie is particularly noteworthy as console gamers are included, a rarity as most Prime Gaming games are only for PC.

Even if you don’t have time to play Fallout 76 (or any of the other free games) right now, it’s still worth claiming them. That’s because once claimed, these games are yours to keep. So, grab them today, and you can always circle back and give them a play at a later date.

Amazon Prime: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazonprime%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/home?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Here's why you should play Fallout 76 in 2024

Released in November 2018, Fallout 76 is an online spin on the action RPG series allowing you to explore a vast post-apocalyptic world with friends. Set in the ruins of West Virginia, Fallout 76 lets you create your own character, pick your starting abilities and then venture into a nuclear-ravaged world in search of quests, loot and mutated creatures to fight.

You might be aware that Fallout 76 had a very infamous launch. It courted controversy from day one as an online-focused spin on the historically single-player RPG franchise, but at release, it drew even more significant criticism for its numerous technical issues, unsatisfying progression system and weak main story that boiled down to little more than a tedious fetch quest delivered via audio logs.

More than five years later, Fallout 76 is unrecognizable. It ranks alongside No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 as one of gaming’s greatest redemption stories. The developers at Bethesda have worked hard to fix both the technical issues and the larger problems with the game. Several free DLC expansions have been released, including one called Wasterlanders that adds human NPC characters and a choice-driven new main quest.

After half a decade of technical improvements and free content drops, Fallout 76 is now the most content-rich game in the entire franchise. In fact, some Fallout fans argue it’s surpassed the last mainline single-player game in the series, Fallout 4.

Just be warned, that while you can adventure in Appalachia on your own, your journey will be vastly improved if you can round up a few friends. Having a couple of friendly vault-dwellers at your side makes trawling the country roads less lonely.

Now is the perfect time to dive into Fallout 76 — doubly so if you’re planning to binge-watch the “Fallout” TV show on Prime Video over the weekend. Yes, it launched in a poor state but over the last several years it’s been carefully moulded into something quite special. And considering it’s now free on Amazon Prime, there’s no reason not to step into the West Virginia wasteland.