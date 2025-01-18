5 best new movies to stream this weekend (Jan 18-19) on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more

The new year really started to kick off this week with a slew of new blockbusters debuting on the best streaming services. But when you're not hurting for choices of what to watch, figuring out which movies are actually worth the hype can be a real head-scratcher.

That's why we're rounding up all of the hits and none of the duds to take the guesswork out of your next movie night. Leading the pack this week is Netflix's new action comedy led by Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, which has all the makings of a crowd-pleasing hit. You can find another unexpected duo, Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, in the knife-sharp dramedy "A Real Pain" on Hulu. Meanwhile, Prime Video has a heartfelt new sports biopic, "Unstoppable," Max just got A24's surreal thriller "A Different Man," and one of the most unsettling movies I've ever seen, "Hereditary," arrives on Netflix.

For a full breakdown of all the new movies that are worth streaming this weekend, check out our top picks below. Looking for even more streaming recommendations? We've got you covered: We've rounded up the 5 top new TV shows to stream this week, too.

'Back in Action' (Netflix)

Netflix's new action comedy with a star-studded cast has all the makings of a hit. Directed by Seth Gordon, "Back in Action" notably marks the return of Cameron Diaz after a 10-year Hollywood hiatus, pairing her alongside Jamie Foxx as a husband-and-wife team who gave up their life of espionage for a quiet retirement in the suburbs.

However, when threats from their past resurface, they’re forced to go on the run, bringing their two teenage kids along for the ride, and get dragged back into the careers they left behind — with explosive results. With a supporting cast that includes Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott, "Back in Action" promises to be an exhilarating ride.

'A Real Pain' (Hulu)

"A Real Pain" is quickly establishing itself as an Oscar frontrunner, and its streaming debut is sure to bring this fantastic comedy-drama to new audiences. The second directorial venture from Jesse Eisenberg, who also writes and stars in the movie, follows two American cousins as they embark on a tour of Poland to honor their recently deceased Holocaust survivor grandmother.

They two are a mismatched pair, Eisenberg as the buttoned-up, slightly neurotic cousin against Kieran Culkin's blasé, no-filter delivery, that delivers something truly special, digging into the tension between disconnected family members. What begins as a simple trip soon turns into something more complicated as their clashing personalities and unresolved tensions surface.

'Unstoppable' (Prime Video)

If you're in the mood for an underdog sports biopic, "Unstoppable" hits all the beats you'd expect elevated by powerhouse performances from leads Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome. Directed by William Goldenberg, it follows the real-life story of Anthony Robles (Jerome), a champion wrestler born with one leg, and his mother, Judy (Lopez), a survivor of domestic violence whose resolve on behalf of her son is every bit as inspirational as his journey in the ring.

Despite achieving the top spot on his high school team, Anthony struggles to receive the attention of top college wrestling recruiters and eventually decides to risk it all on a chance to try out for the Arizona State team under the renowned coach Sean Charles (Don Cheadle). In many ways "Unstoppable" is your garden variety against-the-odds crowdpleaser, but Jerome's critically acclaimed performance makes it worth watching.

'Hereditary' (Netflix)

Before "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Hereditary" was A24's biggest blockbuster hit. Toni Collette delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as the matriarch Annie Graham, an artist slowly unraveling under the weight of loss after loss and her own unprocessed trauma.

After the loss of her secretive mother, Ellen (Kathleen Chalfant), tragic and disturbing occurrences haunt Annie and her two children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). As she settles Ellen's affairs and learns more about their ancestry, terrifying secrets come to light and soon the Graham family must face a truly sinister force generations in the making.

'A Different Man'

The movie that earned Sebastian Stan his first Golden Globe, A24's "A Different Man" is part dark comedy and part psychological thriller that sees the MCU star play Edward Lemuel, a socially awkward actor whose neurofibromatosis has begun to negatively impact his career. When his doctor presents him with the chance to undergo a groundbreaking treatment that would heal his tumors and transform his appearance, he takes the leap.

Edward emerges from the procedure with a more conventionally attractive face and a newfound sense of hope, but despite the transformation, he remains trapped by the same insecurities that have haunted him all his life. Things unravel further when he meets Oswald (Adam Pearson), a charismatic and confident man who embodies everything Edward aspires to be.

