Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

With snowstorms blasting most of the country this week, it's a good time to curl up with some popcorn and check out what's new on the best streaming services. Whenever I can't figure out what to watch next, I head straight to Max's top 10 list of the most-watched movies. Even if they're not all guaranteed to be hits, it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise.

To help you figure out which movies are actually worth the hype, we're rounding up the three best movies to watch in Max's top 10. This includes a gripping new courtroom drama, a riveting documentary about a real-world crime family, and a psychological horror-comedy that's good for some cheap thrills.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 2 p.m. ET on January 12.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Juror No. 2'

Juror #2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Juror No. 2" is still holding strong in the streamer's top 10 after arriving late last month. Without spoiling too much, it plays out like a riff on "12 Angry Men," where instead of one man trying to sway his fellow jurors in the name of justice, it's to assuage his conscience. Directed by Clint Eastwood, it sees Nicholas Hoult star as Justin Kemp, a writer and recovering alcoholic who's soon to become a father when he's tapped to join the jury of a high-profile murder case.

On trial is James Sythe (Gabriel Basso), the boyfriend of a young woman, Kendall Carter (Francesca Eastwood), who was discovered dead beneath a bridge after the two had a fight at a bar. But as more details of the case come to light, Justin arrives at a sickening realization: that he might be the killer.

Watch it now on Max

'Sons of Ecstasy'

Sons of Ecstasy | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

One of Max's exhilarating new documentaries puts a bona-fide real-life gangster on the screen: Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, an underboss in the Gambino crime family who famously worked with the feds to help put mafioso John Gotti behind bars. Directed by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, "Sons of Ecstasy" dives into the bowels of the ecstasy drug in Phoenix, Arizona, following a rivalry between two key players: Shaun Atwood, a charismatic English stockbroker turned drug dealer, and Sammy's son, Gerard.

Guns, gangsters, and underground raves set the stage in a deadly battle for control of an Ecstasy Empire, culminating in an unexpected showdown between the British business guru and the Mafia heir apparent in the Arizona desert. For the first time, the Gravanos tell their side of the story, which "Sons of Ecstasy" brings to life in vivid detail through interviews with key players.

Watch it now on Max

'The Front Room'

The Front Room | Official Trailer 2 | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Any time of year can be spooky season if you want it to be, and "The Front Room" is sure to start 2025 off with a jolt. This psychological horror film is a unique blend of scares and comedy with a nightmarish premise that any mother can relate to. Reviews have been pretty mixed but there’s been scores of praise for Kathryn Hunter as the mother-in-law from hell. If you’re a fan of thrillers that don’t take themselves too seriously, "The Front Room" is one to check out.

The R&B sensation Brandy stars as Belinda, a heavily pregnant anthropology professor besieged by her estranged MIL Solange (Kathyrn Hunter) after she moves in. Though Belinda does her best to be welcoming, it quickly becomes clear that battle lines are drawn. As tensions rise, her behavior becomes increasingly unhinged and dark secrets emerge.

Watch it now on Max

Max top 10 movies right now

'Den of Thieves' (2018) 'Juror No. 2' (2024) 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' (2025) 'Look Into My Eyes' (2025) 'The Front Room' (2024) 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' (2016) 'The Accountant' (2016) 'Sons of Ecstasy' (2024) 'Jason Bourne' (2016) 'Warcraft' (2016)