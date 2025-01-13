Netflix’s new war movie is the first must-watch of 2025 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sometimes good movies need just a little bit of time to find their audience and that appears to be the case with “Number 24," Netflix’s stirring new war thriller. This Norwegian movie landed on the streaming service on January 1, but it’s taken almost two weeks to make an impression on the platform’s most-watched list. But its current ranking is richly deserved.

As of today (January 13), “Number 24” has claimed the No. 9 spot on the global Netflix top 10 list, and I’d love to see it climb the charts even higher in the days ahead. Having streamed the movie myself, I’d rank it as Netflix’s first must-watch movie of 2025 and was deeply moved by its dramatic portrayal of a Norwegian war hero, Gunnar Sønsteby, who led a resistance group in Oslo.

If you’re looking for a Netflix movie that charts a World War II hero's struggles, triumphs and traumas, then “Number 24” deserves to be in your watchlist. Here’s why this new wartime thriller is Netflix's first must-movie of the year…

What is ‘Number 24’ about?

Inspired by the acts of Norway’s most decorated civilian war hero, “Number 24” opens with Europe on the brink of war in 1937, before jumping forward three years later to the day that German soldiers marched into Oslo, Norway and took the capital with just 800 soldiers on April 9, 1940.

Gunnar Sønsteby (Sjur Vatne Brean) faces an unimaginable decision on that traumatic day, to keep his head down and allow the Germans to invade his country without resistance, or to fight back and risk his life for a cause much greater than himself. He picks the latter.

Over the next several years Sønsteby leads a group of resistance fighters as they seek to disrupt the Nazi war machine in any way possible. From small (but impactful) acts of sabotage to more ruthless efforts like murdering local informants and sympathizers.

“Number 24” focuses on Sønsteby’s heroism but also shows the great toll that fighting back takes on the man and his companions. With the Germans capable of great cruelty, these resistance fighters put everything on the line to defend their freedom and secure their country's future.

‘Number 24’ chronicles the efforts of a true hero

“Number 24” is smartly framed around two distinct timelines. We follow Sønsteby’s actions during World War II but frequently return to scenes that depict an older Sønsteby giving a recount of his life to a school class in the modern day. This narrative framing adds a real sense of weight to “Number 24” as we are shown that the scars of war never truly healed and that while Sønsteby never regretted the actions he took, each one left an indelible mark.

Sjur Vatne Brean portrays Sønsteby in the past (with Erik Hivju playing the hero in the present), and he does a fantastic job. Sønsteby is determined to fight back against the Nazis from the very first day they arrive in his country, and while leading the resistance movement takes a great personal toll, not for a moment does he waver. Even when faced with the decision to authorize the murder of a friend who has offered the Germans information in exchange for a large sum of money, Sønsteby refuses to turn his back on his country.

As “Number 24” takes place away from the frontlines, it’s a war movie focused specifically on the homefront and is more about striking back against oppression rather than large-scale battles or lengthy shootouts. Sønsteby and his allies fight from the shadows, engaging in sabotage and subterfuge. Director John Andreas Andersen does a great job wringing out every moment of tension during these scenes. One sequence, where the group attempts to blow up a German factory had my heart beating louder than the television.

The movie’s biggest strength is that it’s not afraid to showcase the difficult decisions that Sønsteby and his allies are forced to take, and also doesn’t gloss over the cruelty of the German regime. Scenes of torture are hard to watch but feel vital to the point the movie is trying to make. And the movie also refuses to flesh out any of the Nazi characters, which helps make them feel like foreign invaders and keeps them detached from our heroes.

“Heroes” is the word that kept popping up in my mind throughout “Number 24.” Seeing the brutal impact of the Nazi regime on Norway is tough, not to mention the toll the war takes on Sønsteby and his companions, but overall, I came away inspired by their actions. And “Number 24” is a reminder that in the darkest times, people will stand up for what they believe is right. I’ll admit I was unfamiliar with Gunnar Sønsteby’s story before watching this Netflix movie, but I feel privileged to have seen it depicted in such a manner.

Stream ‘Number 24’ on Netflix now

I know “Number 24” is a Netflix movie I'll be reflecting on and recommending for a long time. While it’s very early days, I’m extremely confident it will be ranked as one of the platform’s best movies of 2025. It's easily the first truly must-watch movie on the world’s biggest streaming service this year.

I’m not the only one inspired by “Number 24” either. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix movie currently scores a seriously impressive 95% on the Popcornmeter (the site’s slightly silly name for its audience score). Viewer viewers label it “captivating”, “fascinating” and "brilliant" with one user review declaring it “an excellent film in every way”. I’m in total agreement.

“Number 24” is a vital watch on Netflix this month. Its deception of a wartime hero who should never be forgotten is stirring, and its comments on mankind's capacity for cruelty feel more relevant than ever. It’s one of my favorite streaming movies in several months, and it’s one that I desperately implore you to watch as soon as possible. “Number 24” is something special.

