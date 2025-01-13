5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (Jan. 13-19)

What better way to combat the winter blues than getting cozy with the new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

It's a big week for TV, as it sees the long-awaited returns of one of our favorite series, "Severance," the hit Netflix teen dramedy "XO, Kitty" and animated fan-favorite "Harley Quinn." Plus, Meghan Markle puts her duchess spin on lifestyle programming. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘With Love, Meghan’ (Netflix)

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The former Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, only has to breathe to generate headlines. Despite having left royal duties and moved to the U.S., she and husband Prince Harry are lightning rods for speculation and gossip. Their Hollywood endeavors have yielded mixed results, and now Meghan is embarking on one of her own (this doesn’t mean the couple is getting divorced!). This lifestyle show will feature segments on cooking, gardening and hosting as Meghan welcomes friends and guests including Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Roy Choi and, of course, Harry.

►All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Harley Quinn’ season 5 (Max)

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

New year, new destination! Season 5 takes Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) to a new place: Metropolis, aka home of Superman and Lois Lane. There, Harley gets involved at the Daily Planet, while Ivy works on an eco-project with Lena Luthor (Aisa Tyler). Soon, they discover something sinister is afoot in Metropolis. Brainiac (Stephen Fry) and his pet monkey, Koko, are wreaking havoc and it’ll take a team-up to take them down.

►Episode 1 premieres Thursday, Jan. 16 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘XO, Kitty’ season 2 (Netflix)

XO, Kitty: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

To all the boys … and girls: Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is turning on her “do not disturb” message. Back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS, Kitty is determined to focus on her schoolwork and unraveling her mother’s past. Of course, romantic drama is bound to seep in here and there — especially when there are new hotties in the hallways. Kitty once again finds herself juggling her love life, studies and her mom quest. Fortunately, a familiar face arrives to give her a boost: Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky!

►All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, Jan. 16 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Severance’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Three long years have passed since “Severance” debuted and became one of the best shows in recent memory (that we can access). Last we saw the employees of the enigmatic Lumon Industries, they’d managed to overcome the severance barrier to retain their “Innie” memories outside of the office — but only for a few brief moments. Mark (Adam Scott) was able to reveal to his Outie friends that his dead wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) is alive. But now, he and his colleagues will face the consequences of their rebellion. For Helly (Britt Lower), that means interference from her family, the Eagens, who control Lumon.

►Episode 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘The Couple Next Door’ (Starz)

The Couple Next Door | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

This dark, sexy psychological thriller based on a Dutch series explores the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires. After moving into an upscale suburb, Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) strike up a friendship with the married couple next door: alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As the neighbors grow closer to each other, the foursome becomes sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.

►Episode 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors