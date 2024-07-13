5 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more

The dog days of summer are here, and my favorite way to beat the heat is to curl up on the couch with some popcorn and watch the best streaming services. But with so many new movies available, figuring out what to watch can be tough.

That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this weekend is "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," the first in a new trilogy bridging the gap between the recent reboots and the original "Planet of the Apes," on paid video-on-demand services.

Elsewhere, Max has a new heartwarming documentary about the first all-quadriplegic esports team, John Krasinski's imaginative adventure "IF" debuts on Paramount Plus, and Prime Video has a new romantic melodrama from Tyler Perry. There's also a new mystery-thriller on Netflix, "Vanished Into the Night," about a parent's worst nightmare.

So without further ado, if you're looking for something to watch this weekend, these are the top movies new to streaming. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our round-up of the best new TV shows.

'Vanished Into the Night' (Netflix)

Vanished into the Night - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's something every parent fears: going to check on their kids in the middle of the night, only to find their beds empty. That's what happens to estranged couple Pietro (Riccardo Scamarcio) and Elena (Annabelle Wallis), who are in the middle of a messy divorce when their children go missing.

Pietro receives a call from a man demanding a ransom 150,000 euros for the children's safe return, which he has no way of paying since he's up to his eyeballs in gambling debts. So he calls up an old friend from his checkered past, Nicola (Massimiliano Gallo), to help get them back. To secure the funds, he has to do one last job that forces him to ask how far he will go to save their children.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (PVOD)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" jumps ahead three centuries after the death of Andy Serkis’ Caesar to a world where apes are the dominant species and humans have been pushed to the fringes. It's the first in a new trilogy that's said to bridge the gap between recent reboots and the original "Planet of the Apes."

As a young chimpanzee named Noa (Owen Teague) prepares for a coming-of-age ceremony, he meets a human woman named Mae (Freya Allan) and is surprised to learn she is his intellectual equal. The two embark on a quest to determine the future for apes and humans alike — but hidden motives soon turn any hopes for peace between the two into a violent struggle for power.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Quad Gods' (Max)

At a time when there's a lot to be wary of emerging technologies, "Quad Gods" provides a heart-warming perspective on how these tools can level the playing field for people often overlooked by society. Max's newest documentary ventures into the high-stakes world of competitive gaming, following the first all-quadriplegic esports team on their quest for victory in the "Rocket League" pro circuit.

The three team members meet in a neuro-rehabilitation lab in New York City where Dr. David Putrino, known as the “Quadfather,” uses video games to aid recovery. The documentary follows the New Yorkers as they go about their life in the city and pursue their shared dream of competing as athletes, all while challenging assumptions about disability.

Watch it now on Max

'Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black' (Prime Video)

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The Madea movies may have made Tyler Perry a household name, but he's since used that spotlight to craft stories that deeply resonate with audiences often ignored by Hollywood. His latest drama, "Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black" is no different, diving into the dark side of infatuation and the struggles of breaking free from a toxic relationship.

Meagan Good stars as Ava, a young bank professional whose life goes into a tailspin after her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict) blindsides her with his demand for a divorce. While she initially fights to save her marriage, her resolve falters as his misdeeds come to light and it's revealed that, years earlier, Dallas sabotaged Ava’s chance at a true soulmate. This story of a battered wife-turned-empowered divorcee packs all the same emotional punches you've come to expect from a Tyler Perry movie, so as long as you're in for more of the same, this is one to watch.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘IF’ (Paramount Plus)

IF | FinalÂ TrailerÂ (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

The trailer for "IF" reminded me of a cross between "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends" with the mix of live-action and animated characters of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" So when I saw it was written and directed by John Krasinski of "A Quiet Place" fame, suffice it to say I was intrigued.

"IF" stars Cailey Fleming as Bea, a young girl going through a tough time after losing her mother and moving in with her grandparents as her father undergoes surgery. She discovers she can see other people's imaginary friends, known as IFs, which include the fuzzy, Grimace-esque Blue (voiced by Steve Carell) and Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who resembles a cross between a butterfly and Betty Boop. Bea's prickly new neighbor Cal (Ryan Reynolds) can see them too, and together they try to find new homes for forgotten imaginary friends whose creators have outgrown them.

Watch it now on Paramount Plus