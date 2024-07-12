Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies is useful as it gives you a snapshot of the flicks attracting the most interest at any given time. However, ranking on the list is not a guarantee of a movie's quality.

I track the Prime Video top 10 movies ranking daily, and I regularly see entries that don’t deserve a spot in your watchlist. That’s why I’m picking out my current favorites, giving you three movies worth watching. The current highlights include an over-the-top action romp, a throwback guilty pleasure comedy, and a remake of a classic western for the modern era.

So, let’s dive into the three Prime Video movies you should watch right now. One final note, this list is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Friday, July 12.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Beekeeper’ (2024)

I’m not usually a fan of the particular brand of action-thrillers that Jason Statham has made his name from, but “The Beekeeper” is a rare exception. I think my appreciation of this one comes from the fact it’s completely self-aware. “The Beekeeper” is one of the most ridiculous movies I’ve watched this year, but it doesn’t try and hide that fact, and instead asks viewers to strap in for the ride, and just embrace the absurdity. And once you do that, it’s great fun.

In “The Beekeeper”, Statham plays Adam Clay, a former member of a super secret organization known as the Beekeepers. Clay now lives a simple life, caring for a hive of bees (why he’s so obsessed with bees is never explained), but when a close friend is a victim of a cruel scam, Clay sets out on a one-man mission of vengeance that brings him into conflict with a former CIA director (Jeremy Irons) and an arrogant tech bro (Josh Hutcherson).

Watch "The Beekeeper" on Prime Video now

‘Space Cadet’ (2024)

Space Cadet - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I wouldn’t usually recommend a movie like “Space Cadet”, and to give you a forewarning, it’s got a horrific 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes . However, as somebody who grew up in a household where 2008’s “Wild Child” was basically playing on repeat (my younger sister would watch it daily), this glossy Emma Robert comedy feels oddly nostalgic to me. It’s the sort of guilty pleasure watch that is perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon, but don't blame me if you agree with critics!

“Space Cadet” is your usual fish-out-of-water story about a party girl, Rex (Roberts), who is just about the last person you’d expect to be part of an elite NASA training program. However, when Rex forges her applicant, she finds herself among the most elite candidates in the field, and now this slacker has to prove herself against some of the country’s brightest talents. She's not the traditional candidate, but it eventually becomes clear that NASA might have use for her street smarts.

Watch "Space Cadet" on Prime Video now

‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016)

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

2016’s “The Magnificent Seven” is a remake of the 1960s movie of the same name, which was itself an American counterpart of 1954’s “Seven Samurai”. Which to say, if you’re looking for a highly original concept, you won’t find it here. But if you want a modern western with a star-studded cast, then this enjoyable action romp will keep you plenty entertained.

Starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio and more, “The Magnificent Seven” centers on a group of desperate townspeople living under the thumb of a ruthless industrialist. Seeking protection, they hire a nomad bounty hunter (Washington), who then recruits six more gunslingers to take on the tycoon and his henchman. With an epic showdown on the horizon, these seven outcasts are initially only concerned with payment, but soon find themselves forging a real bond.

Watch "The Magnificent Seven" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Beekeeper" (2024) "Space Cadet" (2024) "Due Justice" (2023) "Oppenheimer" (2023) "I Am Céline Dion" (2024) "Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) "The Bad Guys" (2022) "Road House" (2024) "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" (2023) "The Magnificent Seven" (2016)