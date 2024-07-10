5 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Scrolling through the endless options on some of the best streaming platforms can be really frustrating (don’t worry, I get it), but Hulu’s latest additions make it easier with a lineup of critically acclaimed movies. So, if you fancy watching a great movie this evening or at the weekend when you want to sit back and relax, we've got you covered.

Rotten Tomatoes is a useful tool when choosing a handful of quality content. From horror movies that will leave a chill on your skin to action thrillers in space, these specific movies have been praised by critics and are sure to offer something special for every viewer. Without further ado, here are five movies that are new to Hulu that have all garnered a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Get Out'

Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie - YouTube Watch On

"Get Out" has to be one of the best horror movies ever. It follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a young African American man who visits the family estate of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams). Initially, Chris is concerned about how Rose's parents will react to their interracial relationship, but he soon discovers that the family's seemingly friendly and accommodating behavior hides a dark secret.

As Chris uncovers disturbing truths about the Armitages and their community, he finds himself trapped in a terrifying situation. It’s a critically acclaimed movie that takes on themes of racism and social justice while including suspense, psychological horror, and sharp social commentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch on Hulu now

'Aliens'

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Aliens" is in my top five favorite movies of all time, so I had to include it in this list. The story picks up 57 years after the events of the first movie “Alien”, with Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) being rescued from deep space and debriefed about her previous encounter with the deadly extraterrestrial species known as the Xenomorph.

When contact is lost with a human colony on the moon LV-426, where Ripley's crew had first encountered the alien creature, Ripley is persuaded to join a team of Colonial Marines sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they discover the colony has been overrun by a horde of vicious aliens. Ripley also forms a bond with a young girl named Newt (Carrie Henn), the sole survivor of the colony, and together they must survive as they escape from the relentless alien threat. You're in for one hell of a ride when you watch this classic sci-fi horror.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch on Hulu now

'Hail Satan?'

Hail Satan? - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This documentary explores the rise and activities of the Satanic Temple, a controversial and often misunderstood religious and political activist group. Contrary to common misconceptions, the members of the Satanic Temple do not actually worship Satan. Instead, they use Satanic imagery and rhetoric to advocate for the separation of church and state, religious freedom and social justice. The documentary delves into the group's provocative campaigns, such as advocating for the installation of a statue of Baphomet next to the Ten Commandments monuments on public grounds, highlighting issues of religious equality and free expression.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch on Hulu now

'The Salt of the Earth'

The Salt of the Earth Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Documentary HD - YouTube Watch On

"The Salt of the Earth" chronicles the life and work of the renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado, who has spent over four decades documenting deprived societies in hidden corners of the world. This documentary delves into Salgado's extensive photographic projects, including his work on global conflicts, famines, and mass migrations, capturing the suffering and resilience of humanity.

It also takes you through his personal journey and transformation, particularly how his experience witnessing such immense suffering led him to co-found the Instituto Terra, an environmental project aimed at reforesting a portion of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Hulu now

'Ford v Ferrari'

FORD v FERRARI | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

"Ford v Ferrari" is based on the true story of the rivalry between the American automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company and the Italian sports car maker Ferrari during the 1960s. It focuses on the efforts of automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to build a revolutionary race car for Ford.

The story centers around Ford's ambitious goal to defeat Ferrari, which had dominated the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race for years. Despite numerous challenges, including corporate interference and technical setbacks, Shelby and Miles work to create the Ford GT40, a car capable of taking on Ferrari's superior machines.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Hulu now