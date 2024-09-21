5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more

The start of Fall is just around the corner, but the best streaming services like Netflix, Max and Hulu already have a bountiful harvest of new movies this week. However, figuring out what to watch among them is a different story.

That's why we've separated the wheat from the chaff and rounded up all the best new movies that just arrived on streaming to add to your weekend watch-list. Leading the pack this week is a powerful family drama on Netflix starring a trio of Hollywood's greatest actresses: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen. Elsewhere on Hulu, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal make an unforgettable dynamic duo in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

Check out our full guide below to all the top new movies you can watch this weekend across the most popular streaming platforms. And if you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch, we've rounded up all the best new TV shows this week as well.

‘His Three Daughters’ (Netflix)

As the middle child of three sisters, I already know "His Three Daughters" is going to be an emotional ride. This Azazel Jacobs drama brings together three Hollywood tour de forces — Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen — as three estranged sisters who reunite in New York City to help care for their ailing father.

Between their distinct personalities and how each processes their father's critical diagnosis in their own way, the three butt heads constantly. Past tensions resurface, razor-sharp banter flies left and right, and the sisters attempt to reconcile their memories of the children they were with the adults they've grown into.

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ (Max)

If you're looking for a riveting horror movie that'll make your skin crawl and haunt your brain, you've got to check out one of this year's biggest surprise hits: "I Saw the TV Glow." Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as two young friends stuck in the suburbs who become obsessed with a surreal late-night TV show that offers glimpses of a surreal and sinister supernatural world that mirrors their own.

As Owen (Smith) becomes more and more fascinated by the show, his grip on reality loosens, leading to ever darker consequences. When his friend Maddy (Lundy-Paine) disappears, leaving behind only a burning television set, and the show is abruptly canceled, Owen is more miserable than ever. Years later, Maddy and the show crash into his life once more, forcing him to confront an uncomfortable truth about himself.

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (Hulu)

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is the Nicolas Cage movie to end all Nicolas Cage movies. Cage takes on the most challenging role of his career — himself. Or, rather an over-the-top version of himself.

With his Hollywood career on its last legs, this Nic Cage begrudgingly accepts a lucrative offer to appear at the birthday party of a wealthy fan, Javi (Pedro Pascal). What he doesn't know is that this superfan is also wanted by the CIA for some serious crimes. As they get caught up in madcap chases and shootouts, the movie blends goofy self-aware comedy with some equally goofy action, all while delivering an unexpected dose of heartfelt emotion fueled by Cage and Pascal's impeccable on-screen chemistry.

'The Garfield Movie' (Netflix)

On any given day, you're bound to catch a few animated family movies among the Netflix top 10. Get ready for another to join their ranks before you know it: "The Garfield Movie."

Everyone's favorite lasagna-loving, Monday-hating orange cat (voiced by Chris Pratt) sets out on his wildest adventure yet with his beagle best friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) in tow. After the two are abducted from their home in the middle of the night, they're soon rescued by Garfield's long-lost father, Vic (Samuel L. Jackson). Turns out one of Vic's old crewmates Jinx (Hannah Waddingham), is behind the kidnapping as payback for taking the fall for their last heist, and she agrees to forgive Vic if he, Garfield, and Odie can pull off a dangerous high-stakes mission.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (Max)

After leaving Netflix, A24's critically acclaimed mystery thriller "Bodies Bodies Bodies" has a new home on Max. This Gen Z twist on the classic "whodunit?" stars Pete Davidson as David, a wealthy 20-something who invites his equally filthy rich friends to ride out a hurricane with a night of debauchery at his family's mansion.

As the storm rages outside, they decide to play a murder mystery game called, you guessed it, Bodies Bodies Bodies. But after a heated argument, the power goes out, and one of them ends up dead. Suspicion quickly spreads, and they begin turning on each other as they try to uncover who is responsible. Critics have praised "Bodies Bodies Bodies" for its clever dialogue and shrewd commentary, hailing it as the next generation's "Mean Girls" or "Heathers."

