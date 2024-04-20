5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, Shudder and more

Spring is in the air, the flowers are blooming and a bouquet of fresh new movies just landed on the best streaming services. Though with so many new offerings on Netflix, Peacock, and the like, narrowing down what to watch is no easy task.

That's why we've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this weekend is the video-on-demand debut of "Dune: Part Two," which continues the epic sci-fi saga about Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he tries to prevent a terrible future only he can forsee. Netflix has a galactic sequel of its own in "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver," which wraps up Zack Snyder's Star Wars-inspired space opera. Horror fans will want to check out "Late Night with the Devil" over on Shudder or "Immaculate" led by Sydney Sweeney on PVOD services. Meanwhile, Peacock's got "Migration," the next hit animated movie from the makers of "Minions."

So without further ado, here are the best movies new to streaming to watch this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our round-up of the best new movies and shows to watch this week.

‘Dune: Part Two’ (PVOD)

If you missed “Dune: Part Two” during its theatrical debut earlier this year, you can now watch the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic from the comfort of your own couch. Timothée Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides, a young noble thrust into a galactic war for the valuable but deadly desert planet of Arrakis. He and his pregnant mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) continue their journey with the Fremen, where he falls in love with Chani (Zendaya) and seeks revenge against the Harkonnens. But when Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) dispatches his ruthless nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to seize control of Arrakis, Paul must decide whether to embrace the prophecy he has been avoiding.

‘Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver’ (Netflix)

Director Zack Snyder's sci-fi/fantasy franchise for Netflix isn't quite on the same scale as "Dune," but if Snyder has his way, the "Rebel Moon" series is only the beginning. "Part Two: The Scargiver" sees Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of freedom fighters still struggling to defend their new home planet of Veldt from the machinations of the Motherworld. With an old foe from the first film revived, this sequel basically functions as a feature-length climactic finale battle where Kora and the revolutionaries must come to terms with the tragic pasts that have led them to this moment.

'Late Night with the Devil' (Shudder)

“Late Night with the Devil” proves there is still life (and plenty of scares) to be found in the found-footage horror genre. It's framed as a documentary investigating a mysterious incident during a live broadcast of a fictional '70s late-night talk show. David Dastmalchian stars as Jack Delroy, the host of a struggling chat show named “Night Owls,” who, in a desperate bid to boost ratings, invites a supposed possessed girl onto his show. As you expect, all hell breaks loose. Where “Late Night with the Devil” shines is in its creative use of the talk show format, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, to stoke tension before it builds to a haunting finale that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

‘Migration’ (Peacock)

For something a little more family friendly, there's "Mallards" from the studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions" and written by “White Lotus” creator Mike White. The lives of a family of ducks living peacefully in a New England pond are suddenly upended when a flock of ducks migrating to Jamaica stop by and inspire wanderlust. Helicopter patriarch Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) is persuaded to join the fun by wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks), their two kids and his uncle Dan (Danny DeVito).

However, their plans go awry when a rainstorm knocks them off their path and they end up in New York City instead. Instead of sunny beaches, they're stuck navigating aggressive pigeons, humans with cages, and a dangerous duck farm — and end up accomplishing more than they ever thought possible.

'Immaculate' (PVOD)

While it's too early to say whether we have a new scream queen on our hands, "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney is off to a solid start in "Immaculate." In this skin-crawling horror, Sweeney stars as Cecelia, an American woman who survives a near-death experience as a child and goes on to join a remote convent in the remote Italian countryside. But after she arrives, strange things start to happen, and it only gets weirder when she mysteriously winds up pregnant and everyone else in the convent hails it as a miracle. What starts as a spiritual journey quickly descends into a nightmare she can't escape as the convent’s twisted plans for her come to light.

