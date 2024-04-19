Prime Video renews ‘Fallout’ for season 2 — here’s what you can expect

It hasn’t been long since the hit series “Fallout” was released but, in just over a week, it has already been renewed for a second season. Prime Video went ahead and gave it the green light — which is very exciting for anyone who binge-watched this series in just a matter of days, or hours.

Of course, it comes as no surprise the popular show will continue. Rotten Tomatoes gave the video game adaptation a high score of 94%, with audiences praising the immersive and captivating universe.

In fact, Amazon was also shocked at how fast this show obtained success. The company said: “The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise.” Instead of directly following the games, “Fallout” introduces new characters and stories in the universe to make it even more exciting.

The “Fallout” universe has so much more to offer, and future seasons could delve more into character development and focus on introducing familiar threats lovers of the game have seen before. Since everyone is demanding deathclaws, you could expect to see this creepy reptile species on your screen in the next season.

What will 'Fallout' season 2 be about?

It’s not clear what season 2 will be about exactly, but we do know that Lucy Maclean (Ella Purnell), Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Clifton Moten) will return. The ending left many questions unanswered, but we won’t go into spoiler territory here if you haven’t finished the show yet.

The first season of “Fallout” sets up the post-apocalyptic world brought about by a nuclear war. Now that people are familiar with the world and the characters, the show can dive into more complex storylines that take place in New Vegas. If you’ve played the games, you probably know what to expect when it comes to the ghastly new creatures...including the deathclaws. These are genetically created enemies that appear in the “Fallout” games, and they don’t look friendly.

Co-creator Graham Wagner’s interview with The Wrap hinted at what’s to come next: “We wanted to get deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away. It's such a monumental piece. We want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So in Season 2, we're very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

Right now it’s too early to discuss the potential storyline for season 2 without a trailer or production update, but what we do know is that it’s going to be epic regardless.

War never changes…

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The exciting news about “Fallout” season 2 being renewed is all we have right now. Over the coming weeks and months, you can expect to see updates about additional cast members, filming locations, potential narrative ideas, and release dates regarding those trailers and teasers we so desperately want.

If anything, season 2 should arrive near the end of 2025, assuming everything goes to plan with production. Rumors say that filming could begin in Toronto in September this year, but the development team has yet to confirm that.

For now, revel in the success of “Fallout” season 1, and give it another watch to celebrate the next season.