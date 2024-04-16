9 best Netflix shows and movies with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

It can sometimes be a little challenging to find a good movie or show to watch on Netflix, especially when there are so many to choose from. That's why we're rounding up a selection of well-received picks to help end your decision paralysis.

Since Netflix is one of the best streaming services that regularly updates its platform, you’re likely to find plenty of picks that suit your taste. From horror series like “Parasyte: The Grey” to historical documentaries like “Descendant” providing an important story, there are loads of options on Netflix. What’s even better is that every entry on this list has achieved a certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (which basically means they’re outstanding, according to professional critics).

While a 100% score alone may not guarantee your enjoyment of a movie or show, RT ratings are a useful metric when trying to pick something that is generally considered high quality and worth adding to your watchlist.

So, if you’re in need of inspiration for your next viewing choice, look no further. Our list below features the best Netflix movies and shows that have earned a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Baby Reindeer' (2024)

Looking for a chilling drama that will stay with you long after you finish it? “Baby Reindeer” could be the next series for you. This disturbing new drama based on a true story centers around a stand-up comedian Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), who gains a stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning) after some harmless flirting at his workplace.

Based on the true events experienced by comedian Richard Gadd, this show focuses on the damaging consequences of stalking and obsession. Gadd created “Baby Reindeer” to express his trauma after being stalked for years through social media and even enduring physical harassment at the hands of an obsessive follower.

'His House' (2020)

For any horror fans out there, “His House” is definitely worth watching tonight. This movie focuses on a refugee couple who seek a fresh start in a small English town, but they struggle to settle when they discover their new house is seemingly haunted. Both Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) and Bol (Sope Dirisu) try to uncover the truth behind this haunting and how it links to their trauma from the war in their native South Sudan. Featuring raw cinematography and themes of grief, denial, and racism, this chilling horror movie will hook you in and not let go until the credits roll.

'Parasyte: The Grey' (2024)

“Parasyte: The Grey” is the latest surprise drama hit for Netflix with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, there’s a reason for that 100% rating, and it all comes down to the show's excellent body horror and action scenes. What seems to be a normal day turns into a nightmare as parasites fall from the sky and infect humans, either by crawling in their ears or mouths. Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-Nee) gets a parasite, but her temporary brain damage prevented the parasite from taking full control of her body, so now she co-exists with this unwelcome intruder. Non-infected humans must band together to stop this alien race and eliminate all parasites that turn people into deformed creatures.

'House of Ninjas' (2024)

If you’re on the hunt for a brilliant action series, “House of Ninjas” should be your top choice. This action masterpiece has everything you need to have a good time, from a compelling storyline to cool sequences of ninja fighting techniques. The main premise focuses on the Tawara family, who were once Japanese warriors before a family tragedy forced them to take up a mundane life. However, a string of unexpected threats forces the family out of retirement and into the fighting field again to save their lives and honor.

'Descendant' (2022)

American historical documentary movie “Descendant” is about how the ancestors of enslaved Africans navigate their inherited trauma after they discover the remains of an illegal slave ship. It’s a really moving documentary that shows how these descendants seek justice after learning more about the survivors from the Clotilda, one of the last known ships that brought captives from Africa to the United States. This movie offers a powerful account that should be passed through generations.

'Arcane: League of Legends' (2021)

“Arcane: League of Legends” is one of the best action animated series to exist, and it's score Rotten Tomatoes clearly proves that. This show is based on the popular multiplayer video game. The series itself takes sisters Vi and Jinx from the game, who were separated as young children in the oppressed underground of their home, called Zaun. These two league champions must navigate new conflicts in the utopian city of Piltover and rebuild their relationship among the chaos. With its beautiful animation and dark storytelling, you’re bound to get lost in the world of Runeterra.

'A Secret Love' (2020)

If you're after a "love conquers all story", “A Secret Love” tops the charts. This beautiful documentary shows the lives of two women who kept their romantic relationship secret for seven decades. Former baseball player Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel began running their own interior decorating business while navigating the secrecy of their incredible bond. This movie lets you experience this couple’s story in such an emotional and raw way, showing just how strong love can be between two dedicated people.

'A Killer Paradox' (2024)

“A Killer Paradox” brings something new to the crime genre by exploring the psyche of killers and the process of seeking true justice. After Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik) accidentally murders a serial killer, he discovers he posses the ability to identify evil people and end their violent rampages. Knowing he can prevent evil people from doing bad things, Tang feels bound to continue his killing spree, but his actions come with a cost, no matter the good intentions. Meanwhile, the determined detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku) will stop at nothing to uncover the one responsible for these killings. What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse game between the two men.

'Coded Bias' (2020)

Shalini Kantayya’s documentary movie “Coded Bias” is all about artificial intelligence and how it can discriminate against certain people due to biases hidden within the technology. It has a chilling undertone that reflects the negative side effects of facial recognition systems. Joy Buolamwini, a media researcher, discovered that AI couldn't recognize her face until she put on a white mask. This lead her to push for the first-ever U.S. legislation to counteract bias in digital algorithms. “Coded Bias” is a very interesting movie about the lack of inclusion in many A.I. technologies and the damage this can cause.

