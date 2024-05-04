5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more

A new month means more new movies premiering on Netflix, Max, and more of the best streaming services. But with so many titles on offer, figuring out what to watch becomes a headache in and of itself.

So let us here at Tom's Guide do the work for you. We've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Netflix has a new Jerry Seinfeld-led comedy called "Unfrosted" about the less-than-true story of how Pop-Tarts changed breakfast forever. There's also the “The Idea of You” on Prime Video. Anne Hatheway stars in this boyband rom-com as a single mother who enters a whirlwind romance with an international pop star half her age.

So without further ado, here's our round-up of the best new movies to hit streaming services this week. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our guide to the best new TV shows you can watch this week.

‘Unfrosted’ (Netflix)

"What's the deal with Pop-Tarts?" sounds like a question that Jerry Seinfeld would ask in his stand-up. The comedy legend makes his directorial debut on Netflix this month with "Unfrosted," a star-studded comedy telling the fictional origin story of America's favorite breakfast pastry, the Pop-Tart. Fun fact: "Unfrosted" is from the same lunatic writing team behind "Bee Movie," so it promises to be memorable if nothing else.

Back in the '60s, two breakfast behemoths, Kellogg's and Post, were locked in a fierce battle for morning meal dominance, each racing to be the first to create the perfect grab-and-go morning treat. Kellogg’s employee Bob Cabana (Seinfeld) creates a secret weapon that could turn the tide and change breakfast forever. He stars alongside a team of top comedic talent including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Peter Dinklage, Max Greenfield and Hugh Grant.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Turtles All the Way Down’ (Max)

John Green's best-selling novel "Turtles All the Way Down" is the latest young adult novel to get the movie adaptation treatment. Directed by Hannah Marks, the film follows Aza Holmes (Isabela Merced), a teenager struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder and trying to deal with the everyday dramas of high school without letting her intrusive thoughts and crippling fears rule her life. Her best friend Daisy (Cree Cicchino), love interest Davis (Felix Mallard), and supportive mother (Judy Reyes) are also along for the ride.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As if navigating the rollercoaster of adolescence wasn't hard enough, Aza also gets wrapped up in pursuing a fugitive local billionaire who goes missing in the wake of a criminal investigation. Fans of Green's other works like “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” will definitely want to check out this one.

Watch it now on Max

‘The Idea of You’ (Prime Video)

Who doesn't love a good romcom? "The Idea of You" lands on Prime Video this week after an impressive debut at South by Southwest earlier this year. It's already certified fresh, sitting pretty at a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adapted from Robinne Lee's hit novel, this boyband rom-com stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who takes her daughter to Coachella and stumbles into a whirlwind romance. At the festival, she runs into Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the twentysomething lead singer of August Moon, the world’s most popular boyband. The chemistry is immediate, and though each belongs to a different world, the two strike up a budding romance. As things heat up, Solène finds it challenging to navigate the red-carpet life while public pressures present new hurdles for their relationship.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'The American Society of Magical Negroes' (Peacock)

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” may have bombed at the box office when it landed in theaters in March, but hopefully its arrival on Peacock this week could give this satirical fantasy comedy a second life.

The eponymous society is a clandestine group of Black people with magical powers committed to reducing the stress of white people to ultimately safeguard the Black community. Their latest recruit Aren, played by Justice Smith of "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," is a failed artist who's initially thrilled to learn he possesses supernatural powers. However, when the society secures him a job at a major social media platform, he grows disillusioned after he realizes he's a diversity hire and begins to fight back against the flaws in the system. The fantasy film also features David Alan Grier as Aren’s mentor, Roger.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (Disney Plus)

With the endlessly creative vision of Wes Anderson, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is a quirky delight for both kids and adults. The film, which is based on the children's novel by Roald Dahl of the same name, uses a stop-motion animated art style from the same crew that animated Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride" to craft a cozy and autumnal atmosphere that, if nothing else, is worth rewatching for the vibes.

George Clooney stars as Mr. Fox, an enterprising fox who makes a career out of filching food from three local farmers. It’s like stealing candy from a baby — that is, until the farmers retaliate, and Mr. Fox and his friends are forced to up their game, concocting a plan to burrow into each of their respective warehouses.

Watch it now on Disney Plus