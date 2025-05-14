5 best Jack Black movies to stream right now

Now that “Minecraft” is streaming after scoring a breakout success at the box office, there’s no better time to dive back into the wild, hilarious, and often surprisingly heartfelt filmography of Mr. Jack Black.

Whether he’s voicing a kung fu–fighting panda, fronting a classroom rock band, or playing a teenage girl trapped in a grown man’s body (“Jumanji” fans know), Black brings a unique energy to every role.

Not to mention his mix of physical comedy, musical chops, and genuine warmth has made him a fan favorite for decades.

If “Minecraft” is your entry point (or just your latest reminder of how entertaining he is on screen) you’re in luck. Here are five of Jack Black’s best movies you can stream right now.

‘School of Rock’

Let’s be honest — this is the Jack Black movie. Even if you’ve never sat down to watch it front to back, chances are it’s played in the background at some point in your life. And for good reason: “School of Rock” is arguably his most iconic role.

Black plays Dewey Finn, a wannabe rockstar who fakes his way into a substitute teaching gig and ends up turning a class of straight-laced kids into a killer rock band. It’s chaotic, heartfelt, and genuinely hilarious, all fueled by Black’s unmatched energy and love for music.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for the performance, and it still stands as the perfect showcase of everything that makes him so fun to watch.

Stream it on Fubo TV

‘High Fidelity’

Before he was a household name, Jack Black stole every scene in “High Fidelity,” which is a sharp, music-obsessed romantic dramedy starring John Cusack.

Black plays Barry, the loud, opinionated record store employee who has zero filter and even less patience for customers with “bad taste.”

It’s a smaller role, but it made a huge impact. His chaotic energy and surprise vocal chops (just wait for that Let's Get It On cover) added a jolt of life to the movie’s more introspective tone.

This was the movie that showed Hollywood Jack Black could be more than just the goofy sidekick, and actually boosted his career in the film industry, eventually moving onto roles like “King Kong” and of course, “School of Rock.”

Stream it on Hulu

‘Kung Fu Panda’

You might not see Jack Black in this one, but you’ll definitely hear him, and honestly, Po the panda might be one of his most lovable characters ever.

In “Kung Fu Panda,” Black voices an underdog noodle shop worker who accidentally becomes the Dragon Warrior, and somehow, it totally works.

The movie is packed with gorgeous animation, legit martial arts action, and a surprisingly heartfelt message about self-worth. But it’s Black’s voice performance that really carries the whole thing.

The sequels (“Kung Fu Panda” 2, 3, and 4) are just as strong, digging deeper into Po’s journey without losing the humor or charm. If you're looking for feel-good comfort viewing with real heart, this franchise is a must.

Stream it on Hulu

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

In this clever reboot of the classic '90s movie, four teens get sucked into a mysterious video game and must survive the jungle as their in-game avatars.

This reboot could’ve easily flopped, but instead, it turned into one of the most fun surprises of the decade, thanks in no small part to Jack Black.

He plays Professor Shelly Oberon, the in-game avatar of a teenage girl, and somehow manages to be both hilarious and weirdly believable.

Watching Black channel the mannerisms of a selfie-obsessed high schooler is comedy gold, and his performance balances ridiculousness with just enough sweetness to make it work. The whole ensemble (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan) is great, but Black arguably walks away with the movie.

Stream it on Fubo TV

‘Goosebumps’

Inspired by the bestselling books, “Goosebumps” brings the spooky fun of R.L. Stine’s stories to life — with Jack Black playing a fictional version of the author himself.

When a group of teens accidentally unleash the monsters from his books, it’s up to them (and “Stine”) to put them back where they belong.

It’s a fun, fast-paced adventure with just the right amount of creepy-cute, and Black strikes a perfect balance between mysterious and totally dramatic (in a good way). Bonus: he also voices Slappy the Dummy, which makes it doubly Jack Black–powered.

Whether you grew up on the books or just want something playful and imaginative, “Goosebumps” is a solid family-friendly pick. And it's definitely one that has been more overlooked in recent years.

Buy/rent on Amazon or Apple TV