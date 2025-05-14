5 best movies like 'Nonnas' to stream right now

If you were charmed by the rich flavors, fiery grandmothers and second-chance warmth of “Nonnas” on Netflix, you’re probably already craving more cozy, character-driven stories with heart.

It’s no shock that “Nonnas” has taken the No. 1 spot — it’s the perfect comfort watch. Led by Vince Vaughn as a grieving son turned restaurateur, the movie brings together a powerhouse cast of Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire and Brenda Vaccaro as a group of opinionated, pasta-slinging grandmothers who steal every scene (and maybe your heart).

So, what should you watch next once the credits roll and the craving for another serving kicks in? Whether you're drawn to stories about food, found family, or feel-good comebacks, here are five movies like “Nonnas” to stream right now.

‘Chef’

Chef | Official Trailer [HD] | Open Road Films - YouTube Watch On

If “Nonnas” made you want to call your mom and cook something from scratch, “Chef” will have you Googling “how to make a Cubano” by the end of the first act.

Jon Favreau stars as Carl Casper, a burnt-out L.A. chef who loses his high-profile restaurant gig and ends up reinventing his career (and reconnecting with his young son) through a scrappy food truck road trip.

Much like “Nonnas,” “Chef” is a story about healing through food, rediscovering joy in unexpected places, and how love (and flavor) can bring people back together. Bonus: It’s filled with mouthwatering cooking sequences and boasts a killer soundtrack.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘Julie & Julia’

JULIE & JULIA - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Julie & Julia” is an easy next watch after "Nonnas" as it also focuses on the celebration of tradition, flavor and women who cook with both passion and a little sass.

This dual-timeline dramedy follows the true stories of Julia Child (Meryl Streep, in full delightful form) discovering her culinary voice in 1950s Paris, and Julie Powell (Amy Adams), a modern-day New Yorker cooking her way through Julia’s cookbook as a way to escape the chaos of her own life.

The result? A rich, funny, and deeply comforting story about food, purpose and the joy of starting over — one recipe at a time.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘Little Italy’

Little Italy Trailer #1 ( 2018) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

For a fun, food-filled rom-com that mixes family drama with romance, “Little Italy” hits all the right notes. Just be warned: It’s one of those movies that’s so bad, it’s good.

Set in Toronto’s vibrant Italian district, the movie follows childhood friends Nikki (Emma Roberts) and Leo (Hayden Christensen) as they fall in love ... while their families are locked in a decades-old rivalry over their competing pizzerias.

It’s cheesy (pun intended), lighthearted, and full of familiar tropes, but that’s part of the charm. If you’re in the mood for something fun and fluffy that still celebrates love, heritage, and a well-tossed dough, this one’s for you. Just don’t expect a masterpiece.

Stream it on Peacock

‘Big Night’

1996 Big Night Official Trailer 1 Samuel Goldwyn Films - YouTube Watch On

Though it’s been a cult classic for years, “Big Night” still feels like a hidden gem when it comes to food, family and the drama of running a restaurant.

This heartfelt, Italian-American film follows two brothers, Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and Secondo (Stanley Tucci), who own a failing restaurant and are desperately trying to save it with one last, ambitious meal.

While “Nonnas” focuses on a family-run eatery with plenty of sass and love, “Big Night” delves into the sacrifices, the passion, and the sometimes heartbreaking dynamics of pursuing a dream for your family.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘Couples Retreat’

Couples Retreat Official Trailer #1 - Vince Vaughn Comedy (2009) HD - YouTube Watch On

While “Couples Retreat” isn’t exactly in the same vein as “Nonnas,” it’s a well-known Vince Vaughn comedy featuring his classic humor.

The movie centers on four couples who venture to a tropical resort for what they think will be a relaxing vacation, but it quickly turns into a series of emotional (and comedic) challenges as they confront their relationship issues. Vaughn, alongside a stellar cast including Jason Bateman and Kristen Bell, delivers laughs while also exploring the complexity of love and commitment.

It’s not quite about family-run businesses or the kitchen, but this one is perfect if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted yet insightful comedy that still gives you a feel-good vibe.

Stream it on Netflix