2. 5 Martin Luther King, Jr. movies to watch to honor the civil rights leader

Every January, Americans rightfully celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader, political philosopher and Baptist minister Martin Luther King., Jr. every year. While there are many ways you can pay tribute to the memory and mission of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist — from reading collections of his famous sermons to rewatching those iconic and galvanizing speeches — our favorite form of commemoration is watching movies about and featuring the American icon. From engaging documentaries to inspiring biopics, here are five MLK-focused movies to watch this weekend.

'Selma'

Selma Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Starring a shrewd and stirring David Oyelowo ("Silo," "Lawmen: Bass Reeves") as Martin Luther King, Jr., this Oscar-winning 2014 historical drama from director Ava DuVernay chronicles the dangerous protest marches from Selma, Alabama to the state capital of Montgomery, in an effort to combat racial injustice and secure voting rights for Black Americans in 1965.

With Oyelowo joined by equally fine actors, including Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Tim Roth as George Wallace, Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King, and Common as James Bevel, "Selma" is a tumultuous true story that's far more affecting than any ordinary history lesson.

►Watch on Paramount Plus

'King in the Wilderness'

King In The Wilderness Official Trailer (2018) | HBO - YouTube Watch On

You've no doubt seen countless historical footage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the decades, but you can better get to know the man behind the movement in this Emmy-winning 2018 HBO documentary, which follows the visionary leader in the final two years of his life via never-before-seen footage and interviews with those closest to King.

As the film spans key moments in King's life — from the Chicago Freedom Movement to the Poor People's Campaign, from the "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech to his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" address, and all the way through the activist's assassination and funeral — you'll hear testimony from his professional colleagues and personal confidants, including John Lewis, Bernard Lafayette, Diane Nash, Joan Baez, Jesse Jackson, Dorothy Cotton and more.

►Watch on Max

'I am MLK, Jr.'

'I Am MLK Jr.' Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

The impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s activism is still reverberating through American politics and culture to this day, an enduring significance that's thoughtfully captured in this 2018 doc directed by John Barbisan and Michael Hamilton.

Along with original recordings of King and firsthand insights from fellow civil rights-era comrades like Andrew Young and Al Sharpton, the 95-minute film features dialogues with a wide array of contemporary writers, political activists, sports stars and media pundits including Van Jones, Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon and Shaun King, showing the sheer scope of King's legacy and acting as a necessary reminder that the plight of his fellow Black Americans continues on today.

►Watch on The CW

'The Rosa Parks Story'

Though King is a singular figure in the nation's history, the civil rights movement was, of course, a collaborative and communal effort from countless brave Americans. One such individual was "the mother of the freedom movement" Rosa Parks, an Alabama woman known for her act of peaceful defiance against racial bus segregation.

From writer Paris Qualles and director Julie Dash, this NAACP Image Awards-winning TV movie sees Oscar winner Angela Bassett ("Zero Day," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") as Parks, with Dexter Scott King as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Cicely Tyson as Leona McCauley, Rosa's mother. The drama spans Park's youth as a private school student to her public rebellion against racism and segregation — Rosa's arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat for a white passenger prompted the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was led by King.

►Watch on Peacock

'Eyes on the Prize'

Eyes on the Prize | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A 14-part landmark documentary about the 20th-century civil rights movement in the United States obviously wouldn't be complete without considerable coverage of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Produced by Blackside, "Eyes on the Prize" — which took home six Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature — provides a comprehensive examination of the events comprising the American civil rights movement. In addition to spotlighting famous figures from Malcolm X to Muhammad Ali, multiple segments follow King's activism during the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and beyond.

►Watch on Max