5 most inspiring biopics I've ever seen

I love a good biopic. These are movies based on an actual person's life—someone who did something worthy of being made into a film. Whether it's an ordinary person doing extraordinary things or someone with true talent making a lasting impact on our world, I find these types of films inspiring. They're a reminder of what's possible. Watching them leaves me with the thought that you always don't know the influence you can have on others.

Of course, most of us likely won't have a movie about our lives. With that in mind, we can at least escape into stories about people who have done something remarkable enough to be movie-worthy. I've selected some of the most inspiring biopics I've ever seen, ones you should add to your watchlist.

'Chaplin'

Chaplin (1992) Trailer HD | Robert Downey Jr. | Geraldine Chaplin - YouTube Watch On

Today's generation may have forgotten about famous Charlie Chaplin, but his impact has resonated in films and in comedy far beyond his lifetime. In "Chaplin" (1992), Robert Downey Jr. inhabits the iconic actor and recreates famous scenes, such as Chaplin using bread rolls and a fork as feet and legs and his unforgettable waddle with the cane.

The film goes beyond the familiar Chaplin movie moments and also chronicles his upbringing, eventual involvement in the McCarthy era and personal relationships. Not only will you learn more about Charlie Chaplin's life, but in a way, it will also give you more insight into Downey. He shows such a depth of talent in this picture, and he absolutely earned his 1993 Oscar nomination (Al Pacino won that year for his role in "Scent of a Woman," so he had tough competition).

Watch on Paramount Plus

'Ray'

Ray (2004) Official Trailer - Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

The biopic "Ray" is on my list of favorite Jamie Foxx films, right after "Collateral." He stars as iconic musician Ray Charles, who became blind in his youth yet managed to give us some of the most incredible music. Foxx captures the man behind the music perfectly, from his physical motions to the way he speaks to how he charms women to how he plays music (fun fact, Jamie Foxx is really playing the piano in this film!).

It is no surprise that Foxx won an Oscar for his role as Ray. One of my favorite scenes is when Charles comes up with "What'd I Say." It's one of those memorable movie moments I love going back to watch on YouTube.

Watch on Starz

'Rudy'

Rudy (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

There is so much to love about this film. I love Sean Astin as "Rudy" Ruettiger. He puts everything into this role, depicting a man whose life goal is to attend the University of Notre Dame and play for their football team. This may sound like not a big deal, but Rudy doesn't exactly look like your typical player. That's what makes this so beautiful and why it's so special to me to see Astin play this character with such heart.

Not only that, I love the wisdom shared by Charles S. Dutton. He plays Fortune (the perfect name for him), a man who gives Rudy a helping hand before the university accepts him as a student. Towards the end of the film, he shares the most iconic words of wisdom when Rudy is feeling defeated. Combining all of this with the beautiful music makes it one of my favorite movies.

Watch on AMC Plus

'Erin Brockovich'

Erin Brockovich Official Trailer #1 - Albert Finney Movie (2000) HD - YouTube Watch On

I'm a Julia Roberts fan and loved seeing her depict Erin Brockovich, a woman who goes above and beyond to help a California community impacted by a deadly poison in their water supply. I love that this is a woman who is struggling herself and certainly not a wealthy lawyer. Yet, she won't let it go when she sees something illegal happening.

Roberts is spot on in depicting Brockovich's dedication to her cause (she won an Oscar, too!). She lends her personal touch to the character: a touch of humor, sarcasm and use of certain physical assets (ahem) to get her way. Albert Finney is tremendous as Ed Masry, Brockovich's boss. Also, keep your eye out in the beginning for a waitress who serves Julia Roberts and her kids. That's the real Erin Brockovich herself!

Watch on Peacock

'Stand and Deliver'

Stand and Deliver | Extended Preview | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

"Stand and Deliver" is one of the most underrated and underappreciated biopics ever made. Edward James Olmos plays Jaime Escalante, a high school math teacher who is hired to teach at an inner-city Los Angeles high school. His students all come from rough backgrounds and have a lot of the odds stacked against him. Instead of seeing this as impossible, Escalante encourages the students, guiding the class to improve their math skills and even challenging them to take the AP Calculus exam.

What I love about this movie is how much Escalante believes in his students. He doesn't think their upbringing determines their intelligence or capability for success. I wish everyone had at least one teacher like this in their lifetime.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple