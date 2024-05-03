13 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (May 3-5)

May is already off to a very good start when it comes to streaming, thanks to the bounty of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend lineup boasts the return of several fan-favorite shows, including the third seasons of "Hacks," "Welcome to Wrexham" and "Selling the OC" season 3. And make room in your queue for new series including the espionage thriller "The Veil" and the corporate drama "A Man in Full." Comedy is out in full force this weekend with live John Mulaney specials.

On the movie side, there's something for everybody, like the romantic comedy " The Idea of You" and the breakfast pastry origin story "Unfrosted." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Hacks’ season 3 (Max)

The second season of the acclaimed comedy went out on such a high — with Deborah (Jean Smart) releasing her successful stand-up special and “firing” Ava (Hannah Einbinder) so the writer could pursue other gigs — that I would’ve felt at peace with it as a series finale. But thankfully, the “Hacks” team wasn’t content to rest on their laurels and are returning with even sharper and funnier new material. A year after parting, Deborah and Ava run into each other again at a comedy festival. Deborah is at the peak of her career and Ava is doing well for herself as a TV writer. But when a tantalizing new opportunity brings them back together, they rediscover the magic they can create.

Streaming now on Max

‘The Veil’ (Hulu)

Elisabeth Moss headlines this spy thriller from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, in which she plays an MI6 agent with a troubled past who is given a difficult new assignment. It’s not unlike Moss’s excellent “Top of the Lake,” but on an international scale. Imogen Salter is tasked with extracting a woman named Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) from a refugee camp on the Syrian/Turkish border and discover her secrets. Is Adilah who she says she is or actually a high-level ISIS operative planning a new terrorist plot on par with Sept. 11. As they journey from Istanbul to London, the two women play a game of truth and lies with the highest and most dangerous of stakes.

Streaming now on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘A Man in Full’ (Netflix)

This “eat the rich” limited series boasts some impressive bonafides: based on a novel by Tom Wolfe created by David E. Kelley, directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu. Daniels plays Charlie Croker, an ex-football star and real estate mogul in Atlanta who is facing financial ruin when the bank threatens to call in his loans totaling nearly a billion dollars. Croker turns to his chief legal counsel Roger White (Aml Ameen) for aid, but Roger has other matters on his plate — like digging up dirt for the mayor (William Jackson Harper) on his political rivals.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 3 (FX)

After 15 long and disappointing seasons in the National League, Wrexham AFC finally earned promotion back into the English Football League. But this is no time to rest on their laurels. The stakes have only gotten higher for the team, owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, and the dedicated supporters. Yet, all of their hard work may unravel due to injuries and setbacks. Meanwhile, the women’s team is looking to dominate after an undefeated season that resulted in their own promotion.

Streaming now on Hulu

New episodes air Thursdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)



‘My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney’ (Netflix)

David Letterman’s interview show returns with a one-off episode featuring John Mulaney. While visiting the latter’s Chicago high school, Letterman and Mulaney discuss a wide range of topics, including fatherhood, addiction and stand-up comedy. This is the first “My Next Guest” since December 2022, when Letterman talked with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The special comes in advance of Mulaney’s six-episode live variety series, scheduled to air on Netflix later this week (see below).

Premieres Tuesday, April 30 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A’ (Netflix)

The title of Mulaney's six-episode live-streamed variety series is no joke — everybody in comedy is in it (also in Jerry Seinfeld's new Netflix movie "Unfrosted"; scroll down for more info). The installments kick off on May 4 at the Hollywood Bowl and then stream nightly from May 6 through May 10. Mulaney will welcome comedic luminaries Seinfeld, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Nate Bargatze, Hannah Gadsby, Patton Oswalt, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Bill Hader, as well as special guests including Flea, Beck, Weezer and St. Vincent.

Streams Friday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix

‘Shardlake’ (Hulu)

This Tudor-period whodunnit adventure is based on the historical mystery novels by C. J. Sansom, set during the reign of Henry VIII in the 16th century. As monasteries are dissolved across the land, lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) is sent by Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean) to investigate the murder of a commissioner at a priory in the remote town of Scarnsea. With Cromwell’s own political survival on the line, Shardlake and his companion Jack Barak (Anthony Boyle) must solve the murder and close the monastery — failure is not an option.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Acapulco’ season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Eugenio Derbez’s bilingual, bi-timeline comedy is back with more adventures for the older Maximo (Derbez) and his younger self (Enrique Arrizon). In the present day, Maximo finds himself revisiting a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. In 1985, young Maximo continues to climb the ladder of success, though his rise threatens the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. For both, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and undertake exciting new beginnings.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Selling the OC’ season 3 (Netflix)

There’s plenty of sun, shade and side eye in a fresh installment of the real estate reality series. The “Selling Sunset” spinoff returns with more listings and drama for the agents at the Oppenheim Group. The romance brewing between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland might blow up before it even really gets started. Sean Palmieri finds himself feuding with several of his colleagues. And new agent Alexandra Harper is also feeling the heat, but not in a good way as her ability to sell comes under question.

Streaming now on Netflix

New Movies

‘Unfrosted’ (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with this comedy loosely based on the true story of the invention of Pop-Tarts, the famous toaster pastries found in households across America. In 1963 Michigan, cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post engage in a breakneck race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. It’s a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen. Seinfeld also stars in the film, joined by a veritable who’s who of comedy, including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan and Bill Burr, as well as Hugh Grant and Peter Dinklage.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Idea of You’ (Prime Video)

This romantic comedy based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name flips around the usual age difference between the male and female lead. This time, Anne Hathaway’s character is older and Nicholas Galitzine’s love interest is younger. Solène is a 40-year-old single mom who chaperones her teen daughter on a trip to the Coachella music festival. There, she happens to meet 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet. Sparks fly and they begin a whirlwind romance, but Hayes’ fame proves to be a challenge and Solène discovers the difficulties of life in the spotlight.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Turtles All the Way Down’ (Max)

“The Fault in Our Stars” author John Green’s novel moves to the screen in this romantic drama starring Isabela Merced as 17-year-old Aza, who has obsessive-compulsive disorder. She tries to balance home life, friendships and school while navigating an endless barrage of invasive thoughts she can’t control. When Aza reconnects with childhood crush Davis (Felix Mallard), these thoughts multiply and grow louder, as she ponders her potential for love and relationships.

Streaming now on Max

‘Stop Making Sense’ (Max)

The 4K restoration of one of the greatest concert movies of all time hit theaters last fall and now comes to streaming. The 1984 film was directed by Jonathan Demme and shot over four nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre during the Talking Heads tour for the album “Speaking in Tongues.” The concert begins with frontman David Byrne on stage by himself, then proceeds with the arrivals of bassist Tina Weymouth, drummer Chris Frantz, keyboardist/guitarist Jerry Harrison and other contributors. The performances include the band’s early single "Psycho Killer" (1977) and their most recent hit at the time, “Burning Down the House” (1983).

Streaming now on Max