13 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Oct. 11-13)

More scares and some romance are in store in our recommendations for what to watch this weekend among the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

The fall TV season is yielding an abundant crop this weekend. You can pick a returning favorite, like "Outer Banks" season 4 or "Abbott Elementary" season 4. Or check out one of the several new series debuts, including "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett, the horror thriller "Teacup" and "La Máquina" reuniting Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna.

On the movie side, the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is now available on premium video on demand and the atmospheric "Caddo Lake" may give you chills. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Outer Banks’ season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

I don't always need to watch prestige (or even mid) TV. Sometimes, I just want mindless TV. And that’s definitely what “Outer Banks” is — just a vehicle to watch dumb, pretty people go on fun, completely unrealistic adventures. The season 3 finale ended with an 18-month flash-forward that saw the Pogues receive a lucrative offer to find Blackbeard’s treasure. Season 4 backtracks to show viewers all the events that led to that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return home to their “normal” lives and open a bait, tackle and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, they decide to take part in the treasure hunt — which naturally comes with new enemies hot on their heels.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 (ABC)

The "will they or won't they" question mark between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has finally been answered — they confessed their feelings for each other and kissed in the season 3 finale. So now what? Their new status will surely require some adjustments, for them and for their fellow Abbott teachers. And as usual, a new school year means new shenanigans, like classroom pets and (shudder) a case of ringworm. Education has many perils.

Streaming now on Hulu

New episodes air Wednesdays on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)



‘Disclaimer’ (Apple TV Plus)

This psychological thriller limited series boasts a trio of Oscar winners: Alfonso Cuarón as the writer/director and Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline as the stars. The ensemble cast also includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lesley Manville. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight, the story follows an acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), who has built her reputation by revealing the misdeeds of others. Then, she receives a novel by an anonymous author that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s identity, she’s forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and relationships.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘La Máquina’ (Hulu)

Since breaking out in 2001’s “Y Tu Mamá También," Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna have collaborated several times but have mostly charted separate careers in Hollywood. Now, they reunite again in this boxing drama, Hulu’s first Spanish-language original. Boxer Esteban "La Máquina" Osun (García Berna) is feeling down and out after a devastating loss, but his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Luna) is determined to get him back on top with a high-profile match. When they run afoul of a nefarious organization, the match holds deadly consequences for the longtime friends.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Teacup’ (Peacock)

‘Tis the season for scares and you'll get them in “Teacup” from executive producer James Wan (“The Conjuring” universe). A group of people trapped on a farm in rural Georgia must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer. Wan describes the show as “a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle.” You might want to keep the lights on while you watch.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘Sweetpea’ (Starz)

Breakout “Yellowjackets” cast member and "Fallout" star Ella Purnell headlines this darkly comic “coming of rage” story as a quiet wallflower who breaks bad. Rhiannon Lewis is bored with her life. She’s passed over for promotions at work, her boyfriend doesn’t want to marry her and people walk past her on the street without even a glance. One day, when she’s pushed to the limit, Rhiannon loses control — and discovers a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ (Netflix)

The video game franchise gets an animated series that picks up where the Survivor trilogy left off, continuing to follow Lara Croft on her globetrotting adventures. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara (voiced by Hayley Atwell) explores ancient mysteries and uncovers lost truths across breathtaking, dangerous destinations. Netflix has been on a roll with animated series based on big franchises (see: “Terminator Zero”) and this new “Tomb Raider” could join good company.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Ali Wong: Single Lady’ (Netflix)

Call it the modern circle of life: Ali Wong has riffed on marriage, having babies and now, getting divorced. The comedian’s latest set, filmed at the Wiltern in Los Angeles last spring, delves into the highs and lows of being a divorced mom, including dating again. Wong even dishes on how now-boyfriend Bill Hader pursued her, though she jokes that she nearly turned him down because she’d paid for a dating app: “I gotta get my money’s worth!”

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Starting 5’ (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest sports docuseries gives basketball fans an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season through the eyes of five of the league’s superstars: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings. As they chase greatness, they push through injuries and balance the demands of family and legacy.

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ (PVOD)

Beetlejuice is back, baby! Tim Burton revives his 1988 horror comedy with a sequel that reunites Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, plus mixes in franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega. Lydia Deetz, now grown up and the host of a popular supernatural talk show, is estranged from her rebellious teen daughter, Astrid. When a family tragedy strikes, three generations of Deetz women return to their ramshackle home in Winter River. Meanwhile, in the Afterlife, Betelgeuse is still obsessed with Lydia. It’s only a matter of time before his name is uttered three times — and the rascally demon is unleashed to cause trouble.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Lonely Planet’ (Netflix)

Reversing the typical age gap relationship is becoming quite the trend in Hollywood. Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman both wooed younger men in the movies “The Idea of You” and “A Family Affair”; now, it’s Laura Dern’s turn. She plays a reclusive novelist with writer’s block who hopes to find a creative spark on a retreat in Morocco. There, Katherine meets Owen, a plus-one for his girlfriend. After a few chance encounters exploring the area, their acquaintanceship evolves into a love affair neither expected.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Caddo Lake’ (Max)

Sometimes, a location is so eerie that it seems like the perfect place for a movie. That’s how this thriller came about — filmmakers Celine Held and Logan George were inspired by an online photo they saw of the real-life Caddo Lake. Area resident Paris (Dylan O’Brien) is haunted by the death of his mother, who had a seizure while she was driving the two of them. His path crosses with Ellie (Eliza Scanlen) when her 8-year-old stepsister disappears, causing secrets and unknown connections to come to light.

Streaming now on Max

‘The Last of the Sea Women’ (Apple TV Plus)

Mermaids aren’t real, but the haenyeo of South Korea’s Jeju Island come close. This documentary focuses on the female divers of Jeju, who have been renowned for centuries for diving to the ocean floor, without oxygen, to harvest seafood. Today, most haenyeo are feisty grandmothers in their 60s, 70s and 80s whose way of life is fast disappearing. Despite that, these hardworking women refuse to give an inch. They’re aided by a younger generation fighting to revive traditions through social media.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus