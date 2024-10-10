3 best free movies on Tubi right now

If you're looking for the best free streaming service, Tubi is definitely worth checking out. With over 20,000 movies and TV shows, there's no shortage of content to choose from. But honestly, sometimes it can feel like you're drowning in a sea of obscure titles you've never heard of. So, we're here to help!

Tubi isn't just a wasteland of B-movies. It also offers a solid selection of well-known films that you'll actually want to watch. There's a solid mix of familiar favorites and hidden gems, so you can always find something good to watch without spending hours sifting through the duds.

But you don't have to scroll forever. We've gone ahead and selected a few tried-and-true picks that you'll love. So grab some popcorn and get ready to experience what Tubi has to offer.

'Secretary'

Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal) is a young woman who, after a stay in a mental institution, finds herself dealing with life under the watchful eye of her overprotective parents. She looks for independence as she takes a job as a secretary for a strict attorney (James Spader). As she begins a relationship with the sweet but unremarkable Peter (Jeremy Davies), Lee discovers that her new boss's domineering behavior awakens a certain desire within her. She explores a sadomasochistic relationship with her new boss while discovering new boundary-stretching limits and living what is, essentially, a double life.

'It Follows'

College student James "Jay" Height (Maika Monroe) finds herself in a nightmare after sleeping with her new boyfriend. She discovers that she's been cursed, and an otherworldly entity that can assume the appearance of anyone is on her trail, pursuing her until it claims her life. The only way to break the curse? Passing it on to someone else the same way she acquired it. As Jay's friends initially dismiss her claims, they soon witness the curse's apparitions themselves and join forces to help her outrun or outwit it, no matter what. This is one horror movie where sex literally should be avoided, and not just a parable for remaining abstinent.

'August: Osage County'

A father's death brings three sisters back to the dysfunctional home of their mother (Meryl Streep). As the sisters, their partners, and extended family gather to mourn, they find themselves subjected to the full force of Violet. While the entire family is gathered to celebrate their father, Violet mercilessly exposes their deepest secrets. Adapted from Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this film is a searing look at the complex relationships and resentments that can tear families apart. But while it can be bleak, there's a real glimmer of hope that keeps you watching until the very end.

