Roku just gave your Google TV a surprising upgrade for over 200 million people — here's what's coming

For those with Google TV, the Roku Channel is about to get much better and more integrated into the system.

Roku is rolling out an update to the Roku Channel over the coming weeks that will allow you to search for its content directly from the Google TV home screen.

The Roku Channel, one of the best free streaming services, is already available on Google TV, but this new update adds a number of new improvements that are meant to make using it a more seamless experience on Google TV. As of September 2024, Google TV and Android TV have over 270 million monthly active devices.

Search the Roku Channel programming directly via the Google TV interface without having to switch between apps.

Access to over 500 live channels from Roku's ad-supported lineup will appear in the Google TV "Live" tab — Google's hub for free live TV

Pick up where you left off in Roku Channel shows or movies right from the home screen.

Google TV will recommend content from the Roku Channel with new sections that highlight free live TV and on-demand shows and movies.

For Roku this is an expansion of free, ad-supported content since the Roku Channel was added to Android TV and Google TV last year. For those on Google TV, it means a new way to access more content without paying a subscription fee. The Roku Channel offers more than 80,000 licensed movies and TV shows, originals and live broadcasts such as select MLB games.

It's also the latest step in Roku's ability to offer the Roku Channel on other systems including Fire TVs, Samsung's smart TVs and the company's own app and website.

The FAST (free ad-supported television) market is booming, with players like the Roku Channel, Tubi and Pluto all rapidly gaining users and generating revenue. DirecTV recently launched its own FAST venture. Every month, 66% of TV content viewers in the U.S. are using FAST platforms, according to Horowitz Research’s latest annual report, State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: Viewing Behaviors 2024.

More from Tom's Guide

Today's best Google TV Streamer 4K and Google TV Streamer deals $99.99 View $99.99 View $99.99 View Show More Deals