Google TV just got the Roku Channel — here's everything you can watch now

Google TV and Android TV customers, you’re a click away from 80,000 extra movies and TV shows! What’s more, there’s no sign up, no subscription and no hassle.

That’s because the Roku Channel has been added to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. To download The Roku Channel, simply search and download “The Roku Channel” in the Google Play Store.

The Roku Channel brings a wide range of free movies and programs, as well as exclusive Roku Originals like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” and “The Great American Baking Show,” and over 350 free live linear television channels.

(Image credit: Roku)

Google TV and Android TV will now be able to stream everything from news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming.

The Roku Channel already reaches U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people at the end of last year. That figure will be boosted somewhat now that the channel is available on Google TV in the U.S. and if it is made available to all Google TV customers, Roku has the opportunity to increase the viewership by 150 million.

On top of these viewers, Google TV has been launched on a series of laser TVs and laser cinema lineups, including the TCL Q-Series TV and Hisense ULED TVs this year.