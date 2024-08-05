Google's TV streaming box may cost as much as an Apple TV — what we know so far

Google's new new set-top streaming box, which first surfaced as a potential product back in July, may be getting close to a launch date as an Apple TV 4K and the Roku Ultra competitor. A new report claims to reveal the price of the Google TV streamer — and don't expect it to be in the same ballpark as the Chromeast it's replacing.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the French site Dealabsclaims that the Google TV streamer will cost €119 in Europe, roughly $131 going by current conversion rates. (Companies often set specific prices for specific regions.) The existing Chromecast with Google TV sells for €69 in France.

Currently, the most expensive model of Chromecast you can buy in US is the Chromecast with Google TV with 4K for $49. (The HD version sells for $29.99.) In comparison, Apple's Apple TV 4K is available for $129 for the Wi-Fi only version or $149 for the Wi-Fi and Ethernet variant.

Based on leaked images, the new Google TV streamer offers a more angular and rounded look than the Apple TV box. The device reportedly features an upgraded Chromecast remote with new buttons, including a programmable Star button.

Rumors claim Google could announce the streaming device tomorrow (August 6), but the device could also be on the agenda for the Made by Google event a week later, given that it's supposed to showcase new Google hardware. Either way, according to the French site, Google's set top box won't show up on retail shelves until September 24.

Dealabs' rumor also mentions this streamer will only be available in a white color — more specifically, "porcelain."

The current iteration of the Chromecast has existed since 2020 with the last released streaming device being the Chromecast Google TV (HD) which came out in 2022.

Chromecasts might not exist much longer,as Google has been quietly dropping the Chromecast branding with the company removing the "Chromecast built-in" moniker earlier this year. It seems that Google is leaning in to the "Google TV" namesake, which does make sense and puts it more on par with Apple.