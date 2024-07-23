Google’s new Chromecast could be direct Apple TV 4K rival — here's your first look

Google might be gearing up to refresh its Chromecast with Google TV product by moving away from its dongle shape with a new redesign to take on the likes of Apple.

The report comes via 9to5Google , which claims that this new guise will be called simply “Google TV Streamer” and utilize a more front-and-center look that takes inspiration from the likes of the Apple TV 4K and even the Roku Ultra .

Images shared with the publication show a fully white flat slanted stand that looks almost like a wireless phone charger and with a handy remote sitting nearby. Power and HDMI cables can be seen running from the back of the device and though we don’t have specifics on height, it looks easy enough to slot under a TV or monitor without hassle.

(Image credit: 9To5Google)

Very little has changed on the Google TV remote, but it is a bit longer and features a more simplified design ethos. Most of the buttons and layout remain the same, though Google has dropped its Google Assistant-branding in place of a simple microphone for voice control functions.

A new mute button alongside more easily accessible volume controls also round out the changes on the new design. You’ll also find a power button along with shortcuts to both YouTube and Netflix closer to the bottom of the remote, plus a Star button, or magic shortcut, can be programmed to your liking similar to the rocket button on the Roku Voice Remote Pro.

Although still steeped in rumor, it’s interesting to see Google dropping its long-known Chromecast branding, but it makes sense in the face of it dropping the “Chromecast built-in” moniker earlier this year. The last released Google streaming device was launched all the way back in 2022 with its Chromecast Google TV (HD) design, proving it’s high time for a refresh.

It’s unclear as of yet when to expect this new Google TV steamer, but all signs are pointing to a year-end debut. We’ll be keeping our on the latest updates and rumors as Google gears up for an exciting launch for its so-called “Google TV Streamer.”

