West Ham vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It’s a claret and blue clash as Burnley head to the London Stadium to play West Ham. The home side will be looking to bounce back after a European defeat against visitors who desperately need a win. You can watch West Ham vs Burnley live from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Burnley live stream, Date, Time, Channels West Ham vs Burnley live streams will be available on Sunday, March 10.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 11)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

David Moyes’ side have been in mixed form of late. A Europa League defeat to Freiburg following two Premier League wins underlined this inconsistency. That is not the issue for their opponents – they just keep losing.

Vincent Kompany’s team do actually play good football, however they let themselves down at both ends of the pitch. They neither score enough goals nor defend well enough to regularly pick up points. The Hammers, with the likes of Jared Bowen and James Ward Prowse in their ranks, will be able to exploit these frailties. In a boost to their backline, they also welcomed Lukasz Fabianski back between the sticks.

There was plenty of drama in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor. Thomas Soucek scored late to give the Irons the win. We should be in for another exciting game.

Read on to get all the details on how to catch a West Ham vs Burnley live stream. You can also ensure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley from abroad

How to watch a West Ham vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

West Ham vs Burnley live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch West Ham vs Burnley live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch an West Ham vs Burnley in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Burnley live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches across the season.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch West Ham vs Burnley in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an West Ham vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an West Ham vs Burnley live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.