Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream: How to watch AFC Champions League final online

The Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final represents the first half of the biggest game in club soccer in Asia — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live streams, Date, Time, Channels The Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream takes place Saturday May 11.

► Time: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — CBS Sports Golazo via Fubo or Paramount+

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• AUS — Paramount Plus

Back in the final for the first time since 1990, the Marinos may be languishing in 11th place in the J. League with just one win in their last five games, but their continental form has been quietly impressive since September and overcame South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai with the help of a penalty shootout in the semi-finals. Brazilian forward Anderson Lopes has found a rich seam of form, the 30-year-old notching in every knockout round as the Tricolor – part of Man City's multi-club model – snuck into the final. Former Arsenal, Bolton and St Pauli winger Ryo Miyaichi also offers creativity from wide areas.

What Al Ain lack in star playing names, they more than make up for in togetherness and a bright tactical plan under former Milan and Chelsea forward Hernan Crespo. After easing through their group with five wins from six, the record 14-time UAE champions knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in a quarter-final penalty shootout, then did for Al Hilal, another Saudi Arabian side, in the last four. Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi is the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals, his semi-final hat-trick against Al Hilal a stunning demonstration of lethal finishing. Nicknamed the Boss, the Abu Dhabi-based team last won the tournament in 2003.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live streams in the all-important AFC Champions League final.

Watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain from anywhere with a VPN

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live streams by country

How to watch a Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream in the U.S.

The Yokohama vs Al Ain live stream is available in the U.S. on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch an AFC Champions League final live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Want streaming access to CBS Sports Golazo Network? OTT provider Fubo or Paramount Plus are your best bets.

Remember, if you're not in the U.S., you can still watch a Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the vault.

Where to watch Yokohama vs Al Ain live in the U.K.

You can live stream Yokohama vs Al Ain in the AFC Champions League final on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Abroad at the minute? Remember to watch a Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain in the AFC Champions League with Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can I watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain in Canada?

The Yokohama vs Al Ain in the AFC Champions League final is unfortunately not being shown in Canada.

Traveling abroad and unable to access your regular live stream? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game online for no matter where you are.