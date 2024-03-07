World Allround Speed Skating Championships live stream 2024: How to watch free online

The 2024 World Allround Speed Skating Championships at the Max Aicher Arena in Inzell, Bavaria, mark the beginning of an intriguing new era for the sport, as both reigning champions, Nils van der Poel and Irene Schouten, have hung up their blades. Who will rise to the challenge and fill the void?

World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 World Allround Speed Skating Championships run from Thursday (Mar. 7) to Sunday (Mar. 10). Full schedule below.

► Canada — CBC Gem (FREE)

► RoW — YouTube (FREE)

► U.S. — Peacock

► U.K. — Discovery+

What Jordan Stolz has achieved since stepping up from the juniors has put speed skating on the map, and all eyes will be on the 19-year-old American at his first Allround Worlds as a senior. He's swept the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m at the world speed skating championships two years running, breaking his own 1,000m world record in the process and coming close to the 500m and 1,500m records too.

Win the 2024 World Allround Speed Skating Championships and he'll go down in history as the youngest male champion since Eric Heiden in 1978, though three-time winner Patrick Roest – runner-up to van der Poel at the last championships, is a formidable competitor.

Schouten's shock retirement two weeks ago has put Miho Takagi and Antoinette Ridjpma-de Jong firmly in the conversation in the women's event. Both of them finished less than a second behind Schouten in Hamar two years ago, with Ragne Wiklund desperately unfortunate to miss out on a medal.

FREE World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams

The 2024 World Allround Speed Skating Championships are being live streamed for free on CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada, ORF in Austria and Rai in Italy.

The event is also being live streamed on the International Skating Union YouTube channel everywhere the World Allround Speed Skating Championships doesn't have a broadcaster.

World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams around the world

How to watch World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams in Canada

As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the World Allround Speed Skating Championships on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$4.99 a month (ad-free).

How to watch World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams in the U.S.

Peacock has the rights to the World Allround Speed Skating Championships in the U.S..

Peacock costs just $5.99/month with ads, or $11.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams.

In addition to showing World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 'Yellowstone', 'Law and Order', the 'Real Housewives' and more.

How to watch World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams in the U.K.

Eurosport and Discovery+ have the rights to the World Allround Speed Skating Championships in the U.K..

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes live coverage of UCI Tour cycling, snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch the 2024 World Allround Speed Skating Championships for free on YouTube.

World Allround Speed Skating Championships 2024 schedule and events

(All times ET)

Thursday, March 7 from 12pm

Women's 500m

Men's 500m

Women's 1,000m

Men's 1,000m

Friday, March 8 from 11.30am

Women's 500m

Men's 500m

Women's 1,000m

Men's 1,000m

Saturday, March 9 from 5.45am

Women's 500m

Men's 500m

Women's 3,000m

Men's 5,000m

Sunday, March 10 from 6.15am