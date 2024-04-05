How to watch Women's Final Four: live stream March Madness online

Will Caitlin Clark get to sign off in style? Can NC State reach their first ever title game? Can UConn pull off the unthinkable with their threadbare roster? The Final Four of women's March Madness has plenty of championship-worthy stories, but the journey ends here for two of them.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the women's Final Four from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

First up, it's (1) South Carolina vs (3) NC State. Top-seeded South Carolina have gone a jaw-dropping 78-1 over the past two seasons, that sole defeat coming at this stage last year. To say that Dawn Staley hasn't been given due credit would be a huge understatement.

She had to rebuild the entire starting team from scratch, yet they're once again on the verge of becoming first team since 2016 to win the National Championship with a perfect record. NC State, by contrast, weren't even ranked in the top 25 at the start of this season, but they've gone 4-0 against top-five teams.

Then it's over to (1) Iowa vs (3) UConn, Paige Bueckers, and the player who beat her to the Naismith Player of the Year award, Caitlin Clark. Despite having a six-player rotation on most nights – which is why Bueckers, who's coming off an ACL tear, hasn't missed a minute – the Huskies are in the Final Four for a record 23rd time, but standing in their way is only the greatest college basketball player of all time.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the women's Final Four online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Women's Final Four games and TV schedule

Friday, April 5

7 p.m. ET – (1) South Carolina vs (3) NC State | ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus

– (1) South Carolina vs (3) NC State | ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus 9:30 p.m. ET – (1) Iowa vs (3) UConn | ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Watch Women's Final Four in the U.S.

In the U.S., both games of the women's Final Four are being shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is the option we'd recommend. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price. Better yet, Sling Orange also includes TBS, which is showing every remaining men's March Madness game.

You can get ESPN and ESPN2 on the Sling TV Orange package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Sling Orange will also let you watch the championship game and every remaining men's March Madness game.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA Tour golf, various international soccer competitions, a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN and ESPN2. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial. It does not, however, carry TBS, TNT or TruTV.

Watch women's Final Four from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the women's Final Four live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch women's Final Four in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the right to March Madness in the U.K., and has confirmed that it will be showing both women's Final Four games.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the women's Final Four live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch women's Final Four in Canada

TSN has the rights to show the women's Final Four live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch women's Final Four in Australia

Aussies will find women's Final Four live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the women's Final Four, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.