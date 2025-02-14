West Ham vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Brentford live stream features two clubs from the capital with their eyes on a top-half finish in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The West Ham vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday, February 15.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With 14 games remaining, neither Brentford nor West Ham is likely to suffer relegation or qualify for Europe. Yet both teams still have something to play for. For one, there are financial rewards for finishing as high up the EPL as possible. More generally, a top-half finish would be a much more satisfying outcome than ending the campaign in 14th or 15th.

West Ham are looking to build some momentum under Graham Potter, who was appointed as their new manager last month. Potter is gradually getting his ideas across at the London Stadium, with West Ham set to become more of a pressing and possession-based team.

Brentford, for their part, are most threatening when they get the ball forward quickly. Thomas Frank will be desperate to improve their away record, which is the third-worst in the division in 24/25. This short trip across the capital would be a great place to start.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Ham vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing West Ham vs Brentford and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch West Ham vs Brentford in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Brentford live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$83.97, which means you'll pay $27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$293.99 (that's CAN$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the match on Sky Sport 7.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide