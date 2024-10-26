UFC 308 live stream: How to watch Topuria vs Holloway online from anywhere, start times, main card

One of UFC's current greats defends his featherweight title against a mainstay of the organization for the last decade, as Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway go head-to-head in the Octagon today. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 308 live streams and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 308 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, October 26

► UFC 308 main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 10 a.m. ET

► Topuria vs Holloway ringwalks (approx): 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEDT

Hailing from Germany via Georgia, Topuria's nickname is, rather confusingly, El Matador. (Okay, so he did move to Spain when he was 15 and is now a citizen). But there's nothing mystifying about his rise to the top in the UFC. He'd won all 14 of his fights before butting heads with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in February. It took fewer than two rounds to complete an impressive knockout and take the title that the Australian had held for over four years.

And who did Volkanovski beat that day? One Max Holloway, of course! Since then the Pride of Hawaii has been involved in several Fights of the Night, but couldn't wrestle back his title from the Aussie. Now he gets the first bite of the cherry against the new champ.

Note that this event is taking place in Abu Dhabi in the U.A.E. so is on much earlier in the day than normal. Keep reading for details on start times, full card and where to watch UFC 308 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 308 a PPV? Yes and no. UFC 308 is a PPV event in the U.S., U.K. and other countries listed here. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. For example, UFC fans in Ukraine can watch UFC 308, and other fight sports events, on the Megogo subscription streaming service. That's worth knowing if you're a Ukrainian away from home because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 308 from abroad on Megogo as usual.

How to watch UFC 308 from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 308 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Topuria vs Holloway and all the rest of UFC 308 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — we explain why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Live stream UFC 308 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 308 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 308 alongside a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65. (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99.)

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as a PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 308 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on ESPN News as well as ESPN Plus.

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 308, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream UFC 308 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 308's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 308 in the U.K. and Australia

This is a rare numbered event from UFC where fans in the U.K. can watch at a reasonable hour on Saturday. MMA fans down Down Under, meanwhile, will be watching over breakfast on Sunday.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 7 p.m. BST, with Topuria vs Holloway entering the Octagon at approximately 9 p.m. BST. The prelims will be live on TNT Sports (available through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month) but, unusually, the main card and headline bout are on PPV only — this costs £19.99 in the U.K.

In Australia, UFC 308's main card will be live on Sunday, October 27 from 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 308 full fight card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Ilia Topuria (c) vs Max Holloway — UFC Featherweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev — Middleweight

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige — Featherweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić — Light Heavyweight

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan — Middleweight

Prelims (10 a.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN News

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos — Welterweight

Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai — Lightweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira — Middleweight

Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo — Bantamweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva — Middleweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal — Welterweight

Ibo Aslan vs Raffael Cerqueira — Light Heavyweight

