Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online, free trial

The Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream sees the Premier League leaders looking to heap more misery on a struggling Spurs side as they bid to reach successive Carabao Cup finals

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan 9)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Sports (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ange Postecoglou has a habit of winning trophies in his second season at a club and is desperate to see this trend continue. He’s already guided Tottenham to wins over both Manchester clubs to reach the last four in the Carabao Cup but has seen his side pick up just one point from their last four league games. They’ll need to deliver a vastly improved display if they hope to make it to Wembley in March.

The most successful club in the history of the EFL Cup with 10 titles, Liverpool look like they will take some stopping this year. The defending champions are top of the Premier League, unbeaten in the Champions League and have cruised into the semi-finals despite resting some of their star players. Arne Slot may well hand some young players a further chance to impress against a side they beat 6-3 just a matter of weeks ago.

Read on to find out how to watch the Spurs vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Tottenham vs Liverpool and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the U.S.

A Spurs vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S.. A membership to the streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

Away from home when the game takes place? Don't worry, you can still follow your usual Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.. It will go out on the Sky Sports Plus streaming service.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Spurs vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream via sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). It has apps for pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Australia

If you want to watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, you can stream Carabao Cup games on beIN Sports. beIN Sports is available for $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass.

If you're usually based in New Zealand but traveling abroad, you can still watch your usual services via a VPN such as NordVPN. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

How you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online in India

Fancode is the place to find Spurs vs Liverpool live streams in India. It's cheap, too – you can grab access to this particular game from only 49 Rupees (around $1).

Away right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home in India.

