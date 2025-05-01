How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt – live stream, TV channel, weather, referee for the Europa League semi-final 2025

Watch Tottenham vs. Bodø/Glimt live in the semi-finals of the 2024/2025 Europa League on Thursday, May 1. Find all the details on global TV broadcasters and live streams from Tom's Guide.

Sparks will fly as these two sides battle it out for a place in the final — and you won't want to miss a second of Spurs vs Bodo Glimt.

Watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt (Thu, 1 May)

How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt for free

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt is being live streamed for free on Servus TV in Austria tonight, May 1.

If you're on holiday/traveling/abroad and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home, use a VPN.

We've tested the best VPNs and, overall, NordVPN is our pick. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live streams from anywhere

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your preferred coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Austria but still want to watch the free Servus stream, you'd select an Austrian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV or your usual streaming service and watch Spurs vs Bodo online as usual.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can stream TNT Sports 2 online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

You can also follow Tottenham Hotspur FC via the Spurs Official app and listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt live streams on Paramount Plus, which costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

You can also watch live Europa League on CBS Sports Network via Fubo with a 7-day free trial. The Spurs game will also be live on ViX.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports including the Europa League and Champions League finals, plus shows like "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

Watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt around the world

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in Australia?

Soccer fans in Australia will find Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live streams on Stan Sport.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in Canada?

Canadians can watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt live streams on DAZN, the Europa League rights-holder in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Can I watch Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt in New Zealand?

DAZN is home of Europa League League football for Kiwi fans. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Whether you're an overseas Tottenham Hotspur fan or want to tune into Europa League and Champions League games, DAZN is a solid TV streaming option in our opinion.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in India?

In India, you can watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt on JioTV, which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in France?

The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt game is being shown on Canal+ in France.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in Germany?

In Germany, you can watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt on RTL.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in South Africa?

Supersport has the rights to show Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in South Africa.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt: Match preview

To provide a sense of the scale of this mismatch, the entire population of Bodo would fit inside the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with around 20,000 seats spare. Bodo/Glimt have made history as the first Norwegian team to make the last four of any senior men's UEFA competition, but why stop there?

They also have history with Ange Postecoglou. Kjetil Knutsen masterminded a 5-1 aggregate thrashing of the Australian's Celtic team in the Conference League three years ago, and the way Spurs have lurched from crisis to crisis all season, he might just fancy his chances here.

However, Tottenham's home record in Europe is every ounce as strong as Bodo/Glimt's away record is poor. Spurs also have an encouraging record in semi-finals and, 16th in the Premier League, it's no secret that they're going all-in on the Europa League.

They mustn't, however, underestimate their opponents. With seven goals, Kasper Hogh is the Europa League's joint-top scorer. By contrast, in 12 games nobody in the Tottenham lineup has found the net more than three times in Europe this season.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt team news

Tonight's clash has come too soon for Son Heung-min, who's dealing with a foot injury. The Tottenham captain, however, has been distinctly off the pace all season, and in the Europa League everything has tended to go through Dominic Solanke, who has three goals and four assists to his name.

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur should be fit and firing after being rested at the weekend.

Bodo/Glimt are down to their bare bones, with first-choice midfielders Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen suspended, along with backup striker Andreas Helmersen. The combative Berg in particular could be a huge loss, having made a record 63 tackles in the competition this season.

Center-back Odin Bjortuft is also a major injury doubt, having limped out of their Eliteserien fixture at the weekend with a groin issue.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt weather

Tottenham fans are set for a bright, sunny evening in north London. Temperatures in the stadium are currently 25 degrees but will drop to 20 degrees when the game begins at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

