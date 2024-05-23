Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: How to watch IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Today’s IPL 2024 live steam is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in Qualifier 2. The winner will meet face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final.

Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL playoffs live streams 2024 from anywhere — and potentially for free with a VPN.

IPL playoffs live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates ► Dates: May 21 — May 26

► May 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

► Times: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. (next day) AEST / 7.30 p.m. IST

• FREE — Jio Cinema (India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sunrisers Hyderabad have got here by losing Qualifier 1, and Rajasthan Royals did so by winning the Eliminator. A victory for the Royals seemed long overdue. The Royals had been top of the league for a long time, in the process of winning seven games out of their first eight. Then they lost four in a row before their final game was washed out.

In beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Royals overcame a side on a run of five wins in six matches. They did so with a miserly bowling performance from Trent Bolt and Ravi Ashwin.

In their 19 meetings in the IPL, SRH have won 10 and RR nine. This season they met once, a thrilling one-run victory for the Sunrisers.

Riyan Parag and captain Sanju Samson have been the batting stars for RR, who will be without Jos Buttler, who has returned to England to captain his country in the T20 series against Pakistan. Sunrisers' leading batters this campaign have been Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2024 playoffs from anywhere.

Free Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL live stream 2024

Cricket fans in India can watch all the IPL 2024 action — including the playoffs — for free on JioCinema website and mobile app, as well as on the Sports18, the premium sports TV network from Viacom18 which also has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the IPL live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the IPL for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch IPL 2024 on JioCinema from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

IPL live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the IPL cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

IPL live stream 2024: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2024 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live stream 2024 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All IPL 2024 cricket – including SH vs RR – is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch Sunrisers vs Royals live in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a 7-day free trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

IPL playoff fixtures 2024

May 21 — Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) May 22 — Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) May 24 — Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai) May 26 — Final: Kolkata Knight Riders v Winner of Qualifier 2 (Chennai)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals playoff squads 2024

These are the full IPL 2024 squads for each team, including coaches, captains, overseas players and domestic players:

Rajasthan Royals

Captain : Sanju Samson

: Sanju Samson Coach: Kuma Sangakarra

Kuma Sangakarra Overseas : Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa)

: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa) Domestic: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia) Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

