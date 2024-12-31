St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks live stream: How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 online and on TV, start time

When Seattle's T-Mobile Park was announced as the venue for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, it felt as if there was no limit to what the league's youngest expansion team could achieve. How things have changed. Dave Hakstol's men are suffering, and as if that wasn't ominous enough, Vegas are one of the form teams in the league — you can watch St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks from anywhere with a VPN.

The 2025 Winter Classic is almost upon us. St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will do battle at Wrigley Field in a rematch of the 2017 edition of the classic match, which was won by the Blues. The Blackhawks will be seeking revenge in their home city on New Year's Eve.

The Blackhawks have not had much success in previous outdoor games, with just one win in their six attempts up to now. The Blues have fared much better outdoors, winning two out of two so far.

These two teams share a rivalry which adds further spice to the 2025 Winter Classic. The Blackhawks have the better overall record in head-to-head clashes between the pair, but we should be in for a close match on Tuesday.

You’ll need to watch a St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks live stream to see how the NHL Winter Classic 2025 plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the NHL on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the NHL Winter Classic live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks on TNT, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Alternatively, TNT is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot, and TNT is included in both the $45.99/month Orange plan and the $50.99/month Blue plan. You can get 50% off your first month with both plans.

You can also live stream Turner Sports' NHL coverage via Max, which starts at $9.99 per month.

Sling TV offers access to TNT via the $45.99/month Orange plan and the $50.99/month Blue plan. Whichever you choose, new subscribers can usually get a 50% discount on their first month!

Max is another option. It includes all of HBO's prestige series, like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals. Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the 2025 NHL Winter Classic is being shown on Viaplay, which you can access via Amazon Prime Video.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs as little as £8.99 per month, then you'll need to add a £4.99 monthly subscription to Viaplay. However, you can get a 30-day free trial to both services.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an NHL Winter Classic live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the NHL Winter Classic on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's Sportsnet Plus streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NHL Winter Classic live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.