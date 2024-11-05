Sporting vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League online

The Sporting vs Man City live stream sees the faltering kings of the EPL travel to the home of the in-form Portuguese champions — and you can watch the Sporting vs Man City live stream in the Champions League from anywhere with a VPN.

Sporting vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sporting vs Man City live stream takes place on Tuesday, November 5

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This probably isn't the match that Pep Guardiola and the Citizens wanted right now. They head to Lisbon off the back of a shock defeat at Bournemouth, the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri on the sick list, and Pep decrying the 'NBA-like' fixture pile-up.

There's a reason why now former manager Rúben Amorim was in such hot demand by City's Manchester rivals. He led Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles in four years and the Verde e Brancos are unbeaten this season. Star striker Viktor Gyökeres is in rich form, netting 16 times in his side's 10 out of 10 wins in the league.

Neither side has lost yet in the revamped Champions League — who will come out on top on Tuesday? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Sporting vs Man City live streams from anywhere.

Watch Sporting vs Man City in Ukraine

Watch Sporting vs Man City live on Megogo

Sporting vs Man City will be live on Megogo Football 5 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sporting vs Man City from anywhere

Sporting vs Man City live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount+, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch the game as usual.

Watch Sporting vs Man City in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Sporting vs Man City live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sporting vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Where to watch Sporting vs Man City in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Sporting vs Man City live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Sporting vs Man City online in Canada

Canadians can watch Sporting vs Man City live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Sporting vs Man City in Australia

Sporting vs Man City live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Sporting vs Man City in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted cost of $149.99.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

Watch Sporting vs Man City in India

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India (Sony Ten 1 in the case of Sporting vs Man City), you can live stream Sporting vs Man City on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

