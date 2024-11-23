Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Southampton vs Liverpool live stream sees two teams from opposite ends of the table face off at St Mary's in the Premier League — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Southampton vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday, 24 November

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Southampton return from the international break rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table – and a visit from leaders Liverpool won’t fill Saints fans with much confidence of changing that. Russell Martin’s side have lost nine of their eleven league games so far this season, with the former Swansea boss unable to get his side scoring, and defeat to Wolves last time out saw the south-coast club give up ground in a crucial relegation six-pointer. Can they reverse their fortunes on Sunday?

Liverpool’s sensational start to the Arne Slot era shows no signs of stalling, especially the teams chasing them seem to be self-destructing. The Reds have won all but two games so far this season – a home defeat to high-flying Forest and an away draw with Arsenal – with Mo Salah in his usual irresistible form. Slot’s side face Real Madrid and Man City after this trip to St Mary’s, so the Dutchman will be hoping for a convincing win to shake off the cobwebs of the international break.

Tune in to find out who gets the crucial points as we head towards the busy Christmas schedule. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Southampton vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. at 2 p.m. local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Southampton vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

