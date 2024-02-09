Scotland vs France live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Scotland vs France live stream sees the home side out to begin the Six Nations with back-to-back victories when they welcome a wounded Les Bleus to Murrayfield on Saturday — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

There was yet more disappointment for France on home soil as following on from their narrow defeat to South Africa at the Rugby World Cup, they were simply blown away by Ireland in their opening Six Nations game. Fabien Galthié’s side did play much of the game with 14 men but missed the creativity and flair of captain Antoine Dupont.

The scrum-half’s decision to miss the tournament has been a huge blow for Les Bleus, with his replacement Maxime Lucu struggling to make an impact in Marseille. France will hope he can deliver in Edinburgh and may well choose to reinstate rising star Louis Bielle-Biarrey to the starting XV.

Scotland are unlikely to make many changes from the side that won in Cardiff last weekend but coach Gregor Townsend will want a more disciplined display. Having raced into a 27-0 lead thanks in large part to Finn Russell, they conceded 14 penalties and almost allowed their huge advantage to slip away.

Having been given an almighty scare in the second half against Wales, Scotland will now aim to emulate last year when they won their opening two fixtures in the Six Nations.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Scotland vs France live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Scotland vs France live streams

Watch the Scotland vs France live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a Scotland vs France live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on BBC and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Scotland vs France live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Scotland vs France from anywhere

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser and watch the free Scotland vs France live stream as you would at home.

Scotland vs France live streams by country

How to watch Scotland vs France live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Scotland vs France live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Scotland vs France live stream.

Watch Scotland vs France for FREE in the U.K.

The Scotland vs France live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a Scotland vs France live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a Scotland vs France live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Scotland vs France live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.