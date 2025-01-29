PSV vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

Today's PSV vs Liverpool live stream sees the away side aiming to make it eight wins out of eight and finish top of the Champions League table. Here's how you can watch the PSV vs Liverpool live stream and from anywhere with a VPN.

PSV vs Liverpool live stream date, time, TV channels The PSV vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

PSV only need a point here to secure their place in the Champions League playoffs, but it certainly won't be easy. Peter Bosz's side currently sit top of the Eredivisie, four points clear of second-placed Ajax, but they've shown a few signs of weakness in recent games. Bosz is known for his attacking style, and there have been at least four goals scored in each of their last five games, so despite the relative lack of jeopardy tonight's game could well be a must-watch.

Things couldn't have gone much better for Liverpool in this season's Champions League. Arne Slot's side have won all seven of their games so far and have conceded just two goals in the process. The Dutch coach doesn't have a great record against tonight's opponents, though, winning just once in his previous meetings with the club from Rotterdam.

Can Liverpool finish the opening stage with their 100% winning record intact? Keep reading as we explain how to watch PSV vs Liverpool live streams from wherever you are today.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in Ukraine

Watch PSV vs Liverpool live on Megogo

PSV vs Liverpool will be live on Megogo Football 8 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

PSV vs Liverpool live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch PSV vs Liverpool live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

Note that if you have access to Fubo or CBS services such as TUDN or Univision, you'll also be able to watch PSV vs Liverpool live there at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you already use one of these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the PSV vs Liverpool live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the PSV vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 3 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch PSV vs Liverpool live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

PSV vs Liverpool live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream PSV vs Liverpool on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

