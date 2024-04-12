Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream sees two sides looking to bounce back from losses last weekend, with the home side in particular desperate for three points — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream takes place on Saturday, Apr. 13.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Apr. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

Already in a relegation dogfight, the hosts will be looking to capitalize on their opponents' poor form to grab all three points.

After more than four years in the Molineux dugout, not many managers know the Wanderers better than Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Until their not unexpected loss at Spurs last Sunday, his men had mustered three straight games unbeaten in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Wolves were licking their VAR-induced wounds last weekend, suffering a 2-1 home loss against West Ham. The challenge for Gary O’Neil now is how to motivate a squad that has very little left to play for over its remaining league games. Unless things go drastically wrong (or right), a finishing position of midtable respectability looms when all is said and done at the end of May.

Will the visitors deny Forest from clinching those three crucial points? Read on to find out how to watch a Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nott'm Forest vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Wolves in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 2 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.