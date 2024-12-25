Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream presents a chance for Nuno Espirito Santo to inflict a damaging defeat on his former employers — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

What a difference a year makes. This time last season, Nottm Forest were one place above the relegation zone. This time around, the Tricky Trees are flying high, sitting fourth in the table with nine wins from 17 games. Having beaten Brentford 2-0 last time out, they’ll be full of confidence and hopeful Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi can cause Spurs problems.

There is no doubt that Tottenham are entertaining this season. Their last three league games have produced 21 goals but it is little surprise that some fans are running out of patience. Manager Ange Postecoglou refuses to change his style, even with a host of first-choice defenders out injured. That has led to the club sitting 11th in the table and with just one win in five league games, including a 6-3 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Nottm Forest vs Tottenham and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on your usual service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. – including all 10 over the festive period – and the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you may be able to watch Nottm Forest vs Spurs for free if you haven't signed up before.

If you’re traveling outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription back home, you can still watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to use their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device seem like it's back home in Canada.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Nottm Forest vs Tottenham kicks of at 2 a.m. AEDT on Friday morning.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT on Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

