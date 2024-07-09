Netherlands vs England live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 semi-final online

The Netherlands vs England live stream is a difficult-to-call clash in the Euro 2024 semi-finals — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Netherlands vs England live stream, date, time and channels The Netherlands vs England live stream takes place on Wednesday, July 10.

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Jul. 11)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Netherlands rode their luck in their quarter-final match against Turkiye. After going a goal behind in the first half, a second-half comeback, with two goals in six minutes, was enough to book their spot in the final four. While the Dutch side finished third in Group D, in the knockout stages they’ve been more impressive dispatching Romania 0-3 in the Round of 16, and they will feel confident ahead of this match against England in Dortmund’s iconic stadium.

England’s journey to the Euro 2024 semi-final has been a mixed bag. The Three Lions may be undefeated in five games but have yet to look convincing across a full 90 minutes. Knockout wins against Slovakia and Switzerland felt somewhat fortunate, and there’s a growing sense that England’s luck could run out against a strong Netherlands team. If England are to make their second Euros final in just three years (they lost to Italy on pens in the previous Euros final), they need to improve now.

It’s hard to call a firm favorite in the Netherlands vs England live stream, as both teams have the quality to score multiple goals but have also shown defensive vulnerabilities during this tournament. This could be a very close contest, and might just be settled in extra time or on penalties. Here’s how to watch the game online.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the tournament by checking out our guide on how to watch Euro 2024.

Where to watch Netherlands vs England for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Netherlands vs England is on ITV – watch for free on ITVX. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Netherlands vs England from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Netherlands vs England live online.

How to watch Netherlands vs England in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Netherlands vs England live stream is on FOX and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Netherlands vs England in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport, after all. The Netherlands vs England live stream is being shown on ITV and ITVX.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Netherlands vs England in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Netherlands vs England, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Netherlands vs England in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Netherlands vs England live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Netherlands vs England in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Netherlands vs England, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.