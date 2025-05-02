How to watch Miami Grand Prix: live stream the F1 race from anywhere

The 2025 Formula 1 season continues with the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won his third victory of the season in Saudi Arabia last time out, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the world champion incurred a five-second penalty.

There’s now all to play for in the drivers’ championship, with Piastri leading his teammate, Lando Norris, by 10 points, and Verstappen just two points behind him.

Now the action moves to Miami for the first of this year’s three races in the United States. As the top three continue their battle for the title, there’s sure to be added intrigue on a weekend that features the second Sprint Race of the season. Can seven-time world champion Lewis Champion come out victorious in the short race format as he did in China?

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix as well as find all the information you need on the schedule, the location, official race highlights and more.

When is the Miami GP 2025?

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. local time at Miami International Autodrome. That’s 9 p.m BST / 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix online

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2025 on TV

In the US this is the first race of the 2025 F1 season available on the ESPN+ and Disney+ streaming services, and broadcast network ABC — all part of the Disney stable.

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99/month, while Disney+ packages are available from $9.99/month. If you watch a lot of TV you might also want to check out a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle — prices start at $16.99/month.

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint sessions will be shown across various ESPN platforms over the weekend, as detailed above. You can watch ESPN and ABC via Sling in selected regions (you can currently get 50% off your first month) or Fubo (a 7-day free trial is available).

U.S. fans can also stream the Bahrain GP in 4K via F1 TV Premium.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Miami Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, as soon after the race is over, the U.K.'s free to watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program of two hours that then becomes available on demand — Miami Grand Prix highlights are available from 1.30 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details below.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere without cable

Away from home at the weekend and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Miami Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try from $3.09 per month for the best value

What time is the Miami Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix is set for 4.00 p.m. local time in Florida on Sunday, May 4. Here are the 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

1.00 p.m. PT — Pacific Time

3.00 p.m. CT — Central Time

4.00 p.m. ET — Eastern Time

5.00 p.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

9.00 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

10.00 p.m. CET — Central Europe

10.00 p.m. SAST — South Africa

12.00 a.m. GST (Monday) — Dubai, UAE

1:30 a.m. IST (Monday) — New Delhi, India

3.00 a.m. WIT (Monday) — Jakarta, Indonesia

4.00 a.m. CST (Monday) — Beijing, China

6.00 a.m. AEST (Monday) — Australia

8.00 a.m. NZST (Monday) — New Zealand

Miami Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the Miami Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Miami GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

Miami Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix has been held at the Miami International Autodrome since 2022. It’s a temporary circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium complex that’s home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team in Miami Gardens.

On race day the drivers will complete 57 laps of the 3.36 miles (5.41km) circuit for a total race distance of 191.59 miles (308.33km).

When is the next race? The next race after the Miami GP race is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, formerly known as the San Marino Grand Prix. It takes place in two weeks’ time, on Sunday, May 18.

Who won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix? Lando Norris of McLaren was the winner of the Miami Grand Prix last year. World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took second, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium in third.

What is the lap record at the Miami Grand Prix? Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time in 2023, posting a time of 1:29.708.

Miami Grand Prix winners Only two drivers have won the Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in 2022 and 2023, and Lando Norris in 2024.

