How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025 F1 for free

Formula 1 heads back to Europe for this weekend for the summer season and you can watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2025 live from Spielberg on ORF On in Austria, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 29 June. The service isn't just showing the race either with qualifying and practice sessions also available for viewing on the platform.

The Austrian platform will show every overtake and pit stop as Piastri looks to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. The Australian and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris have had words this week after the latter went into the back of the former last time out in Canada.



Defending world champion Max Verstappen will look to take advantage and get back to winning ways at Red Bull's home track.

Can you access ORF On in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 Austria Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch 2025 Austrian Grand Prix live streams for free

Formula 1 fans in Austria can watch the 2025 Austrian GP live for FREE on ORF On.

Not got ORF On yet? No worries, all you need to do is access their website or download the app (iOS / Android). Then you'll be good to go - no account creation needed!

What happens if you're outside Austria right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in country for the GP.

How to watch 2025 Austrian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere

Although ORF On is only available to Austrian residents, those who are from the country but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ORF On and watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an ORF On, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF On or another streaming service and watch the action.

ORF On Q+A

What does ORF On's coverage of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix include?

(Image credit: Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

ORF On is the joint home of F1 for Austrian residents alongside Servus On and they will have full coverage of the action, including all the practice sessions, qualifying and the all-important grand prix.

They will also have a host of other races across the season including the Belgian and Dutch Grand Prix's.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Austria on vacation.

ORF On Device List

Amazon Fire – FireOS 6 and above

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS 14 and above

iOS – iOS 14 and above

iPadOS – iPadOS 14.0 and above

LG Smart TVs – WebOS 3.5 and above, 2017 and above

Samsung Smart TVs – Tizen 3.0 and above, 2017 and above

Austrian Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday, June 28

Practice 3 – 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

Qualifying – 3pm BST / 10am ET

Sunday, June 29

Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm BST / 9am ET

More from Tom's Guide