Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream is a repeat of a thrilling recent FA Cup tie. It is one of the biggest rivalries in football – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday, April 7.

► Time: 3.30 p.m. BST / 10.30 a.m. ET / 7.30 a.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. AEST (Apr. 8)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

Jurgen Klopp’s side probably aren’t relishing a return to Old Trafford after their last visit, which put paid to their aspirations of winning a quadruple. The hosts, meanwhile, have to recover after losing a dramatic game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Despite that cup upset, Liverpool have been one of the best-performing sides this season and head into the weekend top of the table. Man Utd have been hugely inconsistent and leak goals all too easily. It won’t help that they are facing the league’s second-highest scorers.

Erik ten Hag was already having to contend with a number of injuries. There are now fresh concerns about defenders Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, as well as midfielder Casemiro. The visitors received a boost, as Andy Robertson returned against Sheffield Utd. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out, but Trent Alexander Arnold, Diego Jota and Curtis Jones are closer to featuring again.

Whatever their form, wherever they are in the league, it tends to be exciting when these two teams meet. With the title on the line, this one really matters

You don't want to miss out on a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream. Read on and we will show you how to watch wherever you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of this weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool from anywhere

Man Utd vs Liverpool live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock, Sling or another service and watch the game.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.