Man Utd vs Fulham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

The Man Utd vs Fulham live stream is an all-Premier League FA Cup fifth round contest between a pair of Portuguese managers with contrasting fortunes this season

► Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Man Utd are a mess that not even an erratic 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich in midweek can fix. Ruben Amorim remains wedded to a 3-4-3 system that could scarcely suit his squad less, while off-field redundancies only add to the malaise at England's most successful club. T

he defending champions have saved their best form for the FA Cup, though, and particularly impressed in knocking out Arsenal in the third round before Harry Maguire's late effort saw off Leicester in the last round. The Red Devils will be without the suspended Patrick Dorgu, with Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo among the longer-term absentees.

Fulham boss Silva shuffled his pack for the midweek trip Wolves, with Rodrigo Muniz and the lesser-spotted Ryan Sessegnon taking advantage of rare starts to find the net in a 2-1 win. The Portuguese has used FA Cup victories over Watford and Wigan to share some minutes around his squad this season, but in doing that in the Premier League he may go back to his heavy hitters at Old Trafford, such as in-form left-back Antonee Robinson, a resurgent Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey. With 12 points from their last 18 in the league, the Cottagers are chasing European qualification and a possible first major honor in their 146-year history.

You won't want to miss this one so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Man Utd vs Fulham live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man Utd vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App. ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live stream in Canada

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription at CA$34.99 monthly or around CA$20.99 a month annually.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch by using a VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus costs $24.99/month or $229 annually.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch on your Optus account.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live stream in New Zealand

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand and Man Utd vs Fulham will be on Sky Sport 4 at 6.30 a.m. Monday morning. Sky Sport Now costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games by using a VPN.

